Hartselle Enquirer
Getting ready
Back in the day, if someone spoke of CCR, that someone was talking about the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. But that CCR’s version of Fortunate Son does not quite align with the good fortune to students that college and career readiness seeks to bring. As its name suggests,...
radio7media.com
Giles County Board of Education to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED ON RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE LEAPS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 23, THE RSC GRANT AWARD AND THE VOLUNTARY PRE-K BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN FOR WORK SESSION ON NOVEMBER 17TH.
CARE Center hosts health fair for seniors
Seniors living in rural communities often do not have access to the healthcare resources widely available in the city, but a local nonprofit partnered with other community organizations to change that.
Hartselle Enquirer
Healthy decisions, convenient solutions: Friends collaborate to impact women, families
Friends Whittney Bennich and Emily Norris joined together to make something for everyone with their businesses Fit Chic and Southern Fried Skinny in Hartselle February 2021. Both with their own specialty and expertise, these ladies became acquainted through Fit Chic, which Whittney started in 2015 and immediately connected as friends which quickly developed into a major collaboration.
RSV, flu cases fall at Austinville Elementary School
Days after Austinville Elementary School closed due to a flu and RSV outbreak, school officials say the cases seem to be subsiding.
WAAY-TV
Flu spike causes Albertville City Schools to send students home
Albertville City Schools released students from class early Thursday afternoon due to an outbreak of the flu. Albertville kindergarten and pre-K and Albertville Intermediate School released at 12:30 p.m. Albertville Primary, Albertville Elementary, Albertville Middle and Albertville High schools released at 1 p.m. Students will have an e-learning day Friday....
North Alabama school system dismisses early, plans virtual day due to flu outbreak
Albertville City Schools dismissed early Thursday as school officials attempt to navigate a flu outbreak. The system announced today it will hold an e-learning day for students, faculty and staff Friday. The early release, the system said, will allow faculty and staff to sanitize the campuses and prepare their lesson...
Albertville City Schools closing over large number of flu cases
Albertville City School officials say they will release from class early on Thursday due to an "increasing number of flu cases."
Hartselle Enquirer
Exciting things are happening at your library
Welcome to the William Bradford Huie Library update, we have quite a few exciting things to share. At the top of the list is a huge thank you to Sen. Arthur Orr. Senator Orr presented a check for our library at the city council Meeting Sept. 27. We thank him for his support of not only our library, but all the libraries in his district.
Hartselle Enquirer
She’s got the beat: Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier commands the band
Directing the Hartselle High School marching band every Friday night, either at J.P. Cain Stadium or on the road is Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” the 17-year-old honor student said. “It’s been my dream since freshman year, so it’s like all my dreams are coming true.”
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
Habitat For Humanity helps family build second home
To qualify for a home, applicants must complete at least 100 hours on Habitat for Humanity construction sites and complete 25 to 30 hours of homeownership classes.
Huntsville City BOE member calls for discipline policy change after gun incident at elementary school
Following an incident with a gun at McDonnell Elementary School, the Huntsville City School Board of Education discussed making significant changes to its disciplinary policy.
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Franklin County Times
Electric Board hears report from auditor
September’s meeting of the Russellville Electric Board was held Sept. 20. At that meeting, REB general manager Charles Canida requested the next meeting be moved forward a week to Oct. 25, and the board approved. Before the Oct. 25 meeting, the board held a special called meeting at noon...
New holiday celebration is coming to Huntsville
Have you ever heard of Christkindlmarket?
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 17-22
Comfort Inn, 3239 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 89. Culver’s Restaurant, 2009 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92. Hometown Market, 1820 Sixth Avenue SE, Decatur, 93. Hometown Market – deli, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 93. Hometown Market – meat Market, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 95. Comfort Inn,...
WAFF
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
