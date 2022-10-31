ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hartselle Enquirer

Getting ready

Back in the day, if someone spoke of CCR, that someone was talking about the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. But that CCR’s version of Fortunate Son does not quite align with the good fortune to students that college and career readiness seeks to bring. As its name suggests,...
HARTSELLE, AL
radio7media.com

Giles County Board of Education to Meet

THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED ON RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE LEAPS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 23, THE RSC GRANT AWARD AND THE VOLUNTARY PRE-K BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN FOR WORK SESSION ON NOVEMBER 17TH.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Hartselle Enquirer

Healthy decisions, convenient solutions: Friends collaborate to impact women, families

Friends Whittney Bennich and Emily Norris joined together to make something for everyone with their businesses Fit Chic and Southern Fried Skinny in Hartselle February 2021. Both with their own specialty and expertise, these ladies became acquainted through Fit Chic, which Whittney started in 2015 and immediately connected as friends which quickly developed into a major collaboration.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Flu spike causes Albertville City Schools to send students home

Albertville City Schools released students from class early Thursday afternoon due to an outbreak of the flu. Albertville kindergarten and pre-K and Albertville Intermediate School released at 12:30 p.m. Albertville Primary, Albertville Elementary, Albertville Middle and Albertville High schools released at 1 p.m. Students will have an e-learning day Friday....
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Exciting things are happening at your library

Welcome to the William Bradford Huie Library update, we have quite a few exciting things to share. At the top of the list is a huge thank you to Sen. Arthur Orr. Senator Orr presented a check for our library at the city council Meeting Sept. 27. We thank him for his support of not only our library, but all the libraries in his district.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

She’s got the beat: Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier commands the band

Directing the Hartselle High School marching band every Friday night, either at J.P. Cain Stadium or on the road is Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” the 17-year-old honor student said. “It’s been my dream since freshman year, so it’s like all my dreams are coming true.”
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
ATHENS, AL
Franklin County Times

Electric Board hears report from auditor

September’s meeting of the Russellville Electric Board was held Sept. 20. At that meeting, REB general manager Charles Canida requested the next meeting be moved forward a week to Oct. 25, and the board approved. Before the Oct. 25 meeting, the board held a special called meeting at noon...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 17-22

Comfort Inn, 3239 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 89. Culver’s Restaurant, 2009 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92. Hometown Market, 1820 Sixth Avenue SE, Decatur, 93. Hometown Market – deli, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 93. Hometown Market – meat Market, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 95. Comfort Inn,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

