25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt in van-school bus crash north of the Twin-Cities
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) - Two people in a van that collided with a First Student Unit 5 school bus on Pipeline Road southeast of Hudson were taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Haynes said the van’s two occupants, both adults, did not have life threatening injuries.
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Champaign County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Interstate 57 northbound, just north of Milepost 236, Champaign, Champaign County. WHEN:. November 3, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2008 Chevrolet Express Box Truck. Unit 2 – 2023 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer.
WAND TV
Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
newschannel20.com
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
wjbc.com
Bloomington woman identified in Monday morning crash on Veterans Parkway
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a Bloomington woman who died in a crash on Monday. 28-year-old Chelsea Marshall died from multiple blunt force injuries due to her car colliding with a pickup truck, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Toxicology testing is pending.
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
1470 WMBD
Vehicle leads PPD on chase, then crashes overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann and Greenlawn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and then a short time later crashed on S. Shelley, hitting a utility pole, knocking down some power lines.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect outside a business on Industrial Road Wednesday. According to a press release, officers arrested 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Officers located a vehicle associated with Eddy at...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing
Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
foxillinois.com
3 men dead in Champaign County crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
1470 WMBD
Peoria juvenile shot Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. — A juvenile was shot in Peoria’s East Bluff Wednesday night, suffering life-threatening injuries. Peoria Police say officers responded to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts around 8:20 p.m., in the area of E. Archer Street and N. California Avenue. Two shots were fired. While responding to...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
wcbu.org
Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man
A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
25newsnow.com
Unoccupied building fires on the rise, Sollberger says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Fire Department is seeing an increase in unoccupied building fires. They aren’t connected, and there is no indication of widespread arson, PFD Chief Shawn Sollberger said. There are several factors that could play into why those types of fires are on the rise....
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
