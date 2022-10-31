EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital is bringing awareness and recognizing the courageous individuals who care for others whose lives have been affected by illness, injury, or disability during their annual free “Circle of Care” Caregivers Conference this November as part of National Caregivers Month. The conference includes education on local support and resources available to caregivers, many who are family members of the person needing their assistance. We will provide important skills needed in providing care and encourage caregivers to protect their own physical and mental health.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO