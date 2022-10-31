Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
School of Podiatric Medicine’s First White Coat Ceremony
EDINBURG, Texas – Students in the inaugural cohort of the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine donned their white coats for the first time last Friday, marking their official participation as student-doctors. The school’s first White Coat ceremony, held Oct. 28 at the Harlingen Convention Center, introduced the 27 students...
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
megadoctornews.com
Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th
Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
progresstimes.net
Texas schools deploy threat assessment program
To improve student and staff safety on school campuses, the Texas School Safety Center developed a formal program that guides districts in conducting threat assessments. In 2019, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 11, requiring public schools to conduct behavioral threat assessments and collect relevant data on their efficacy. In tandem with SB11, the Texas Education Agency and the TxSSC provided policies and procedures to streamline the process and design a proactive approach to keeping schools safe.
Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
megadoctornews.com
“Love Your Cha Chas” 5k Raises $16.500
The “Love Your Cha Chas” 5k was held in Edinburg on October 22nd. This annual 5k celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost the battle. This year the “Love Your Cha Chas 5k raised $16,500. The proceeds benefit underserved cancer patients in the Rio Grande Valley through DHR’s Renaissance Cancer Foundation.
Mission FD helps in Cuban migrants’ river rescue, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrant women were rescued Monday from shallow and swift water after being stranded by smugglers on the Rio Grande. But the rescue took the cooperation of local and federal responders, officials said. “RGV Riverine units [of the U.S. Border Patrol] responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and […]
megadoctornews.com
Caregivers Conference, Nov. 5th
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital is bringing awareness and recognizing the courageous individuals who care for others whose lives have been affected by illness, injury, or disability during their annual free “Circle of Care” Caregivers Conference this November as part of National Caregivers Month. The conference includes education on local support and resources available to caregivers, many who are family members of the person needing their assistance. We will provide important skills needed in providing care and encourage caregivers to protect their own physical and mental health.
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects. At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate. Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge […]
KRGV
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
A new program is starting in eight Valley schools next month. Students and teachers will learn the signs of human smuggling. The lesson is paid for by a half million dollar grant. Middle schools and high schools in Roma, Hidalgo, La Joya, Lyford, Rio Grande City, Grulla, Progreso, and Brownsville...
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
megadoctornews.com
McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health
EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
megadoctornews.com
STC Alum Becomes First-Year Dental Student
McALLEN, TEXAS – Four years since receiving her associate degree as a high school student from South Texas College through the Dual Enrollment Medical Science Academy (DEMSA), Alexandra Ruvalcaba against all odds has entered dental school as a first-generation college student. Ruvalcaba, who graduated with an associate degree in...
Hidalgo County begins work to improve drainage at Edinburg subdivision
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New efforts got underway Monday to improve drainage in a portion of Edinburg. Hidalgo County Precinct 4 broke ground Monday morning on flooding improvements for the Hoehn Subdivision at the cross streets of Ebony and Ivory streets. The Hoehn Stormwater Management project is located at the intersection of Monte Cristo and […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen woman seeking legal action against local auto shop
A McAllen woman is seeking legal action against a local custom auto shop. Amanda Gomez says Joe Hernandez, the owner of Top Kustomz Car Shop in McAllen, took thousands of dollars from her and didn't do the job she paid for. Gomez bought a blue ford truck back in May....
Local veterans motorcycle club helps combat PTSD
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military. Robert Jackson is one of the original founders […]
Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans, car: officials
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
