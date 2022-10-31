Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO