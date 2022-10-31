Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Demand for Wafini’s Utility Token WFI Surges as Project Nears Beta Launch on Cardano
Wafini, a community-driven DAO-powered decentralized NFT Marketplace project on Cardano, is set to release it’s initial first look of the Wafini Marketplace Demo in the coming weeks which will be followed up by Wafini’s beta launch on Cardano’s Mainnet. Wafini’s $WFI token Seed Sale saw a surge...
cryptopotato.com
NFT Giant Dapper Labs Lays off 22% of Staff Citing Macroeconomic Environment
Dapper Labs CEO said that he takes full responsibility for the layoff. Web 3 companies are feeling the crunch of a bear market. The latest one to announce slashing its team size to cope with the deteriorating economic conditions is NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs. Citing the macroeconomic environment, the firm said it is laying off 22% of its staff.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Bank Delio to Support 5 New Digital Assets, Including Polkadot, Solana, and Tezos
• Delio Bank supports Solana, Polkadot, Tezos, Cardano, and Kusama. • Five new digital assets staking services to be launched. South Korea’s leading crypto bank Delio is on the verge of listing five new digital assets and launching a staking service. Delio plans to release the staking service for...
cryptopotato.com
Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Plans to Reduce Headcount by 20%: Report
Galaxy Digital is the latest crypto-focused company to lay off staff members. The market downturn has hit digital asset companies across the board, and a large number have resorted to job cuts to remain viable in the current difficult market conditions. The latest to join the lay-off bandwagon is Michael...
cryptopotato.com
BitMEX to Dismiss 30% of its Workforce Shortly After CEO Replacement (Report)
The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX will supposedly lay off nearly one-third of its personnel. The cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX reportedly plans to cut its staff by 30% in the latest example of industry companies laying off employees. The reports come a week after CEO Alexander Höptner stepped down from his role....
cryptopotato.com
Toon Finance on a Mission to Streamline Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Gaming has long been touted as one of the best use cases for blockchain-based technology, and the past couple of years put that to the test. Amid the various trends that we saw come and go during the last bull market, play-to-earn is perhaps the one that many people had their sights set to. In a bid to create digital environments where players could both enjoy their favorite games while also earning money doing it, many projects attempted to create the perfect blockchain game, and many failed.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto’s Biggest Options Exchange Deribit Hacked for $28 Million, Loss Covered by Company Reserves
Deribit options exchange has seen its hot wallet hacked for some $28 million. The losses have been covered by the company’s reserves. The popular cryptocurrency options exchange, Deribit, has seen its hot wallet exploited for a considerable $28 million earlier today. According to a statement from a company’s spokesperson...
cryptopotato.com
Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities
[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 2nd November 2022]. The newly formed member-led alliance will support the development of Web3 domains and work to fight bad actors, cybersquatting and domain collisions in Web3. Today, the Web3 Domain Alliance was formed – a new coalition that aims to promote the technological...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Executes First DeFi Trade Using Polygon for MAS’ Project Guadian
DBS and SBI Digital Asset also joined the team to execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits, and verifiable credentials. As part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Project Guardian pilot, JPMorgan completed the first live cross-border transaction using Polygon on November 2. MAS’ Project Guardian initiative aims to...
cryptopotato.com
Hashflow (HFT) to be Listed Crypto Trading Platforms MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says
While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
cryptopotato.com
Arbitrum Activity Spikes as Airdrop Hunters Flood the Network
ETH layer-2 network Arbitrum has seen a surge in transaction volume recently as the hype surrounding a potential airdrop mounts up. Airdrop hunters have been flocking to the Arbitrum layer-2 network in hope of landing some free crypto. On Nov. 2, crypto research firm Delphi Digital reported an increase in...
cryptopotato.com
Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Dropped by 12% Last Quarter
The popular stock trading platform that also offers digital asset services is the latest to feel the effects of the crypto winter. As the valuation of cryptocurrencies wanes across the board, so do the revenues of platforms dealing with them. Although primarily a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto to...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
cryptopotato.com
How Will the Ethereum-Google Blockchain Node Engine Impact Crypto
Google continues with its pro-crypto initiatives by launching a blockchain node engine with Ethereum support. Ethereum (ETH) was on an absolute rampage to finish October with 20% 7D gains and record ETH short liquidations. Adding to the Web3 blockchain’s tailwinds, Alphabet Inc.’s Google just unveiled Blockchain Node Engine with support for Ethereum.
cryptopotato.com
Emergency Hotfix Deployed to Prevent Disruption to the Lightning Network
The patch prevents malicious channel closing of nodes, which could block transactions on the network. After the recent v0.15.3. update to the Lightning Network, a critical security vulnerability was discovered by independent cybersecurity researchers that would potentially allow bad actors to stop lnd nodes from parsing transactions. A Lightning Network...
cryptopotato.com
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Revenue Slumps 50% as Bear Market Bites Deeper
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its third-quarter earnings report and the figures are not pretty. On Nov. 3, Coinbase Inc. had its third-quarter earnings call, reporting that revenue had missed analysts’ expectations. Company revenue plunged more than 50% from the previous year earlier as trading...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Taps 5-Day Peak on Higher Than Expected US Job Report
The latest US jobs report resulted in more volatility for bitcoin. The US beat the expectations in terms of new nonfarm jobs reaching 261,000 such positions in October, rather than the estimated 205,000. Bitcoin reacted with immediate price fluctuations, dropping by a few hundred dollars before shooting up to a...
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Behind MATIC’s 17% Surge to 7-Week Highs
Over the last 24 hours, MATIC traded at nearly $1 for the first time in seven weeks. Here’s why. Polygon (MATIC) was among the best performers in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The token gained nearly 17% and traded at $0.98 for the first time since mid-August.
Comments / 0