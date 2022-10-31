Read full article on original website
OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit partially blocked due to semitruck accident
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars. Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on...
news9.com
Crash Results In Fire In North OKC
Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
okcfox.com
Two Mid-Del schools shift to remote learning
Midwest City (KOKH) -- Two Mid-Del schools are shifting to remote learning Friday. The district says this is due to a large number of absences among students and staff at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School. Students at both schools will be able to access their assignments...
okcfox.com
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
okcfox.com
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
okcfox.com
OKCFD rescue man found unconscious in SW OKC housefire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a housefire on Wednesday morning where they rescued a man found unconscious in the home. OKCFD was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a house on fire in the 800 block of SW 47th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke,...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Backups On I-40, I-44 In SW OKC
Multiple vehicle crashes caused multiple traffic backups Thursday morning on I-40 and I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed parts of I-44 northbound and I-40 westbound were blocked due to the crashes. No injuries have been reported.
Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify shooting suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying shooting suspects. Police said the people seen on this page were involved in a shooting near Hefner and Western that left one person wounded. If you know who they are, call police at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous...
okcfox.com
Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
okcfox.com
Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
okcfox.com
What's Going On In The Metro
Art, trivia, food and more. We have some great events going on in the metro. So lets take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
