Stillwater, OK

news9.com

Crash Results In Fire In North OKC

Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KHBS

New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Two Mid-Del schools shift to remote learning

Midwest City (KOKH) -- Two Mid-Del schools are shifting to remote learning Friday. The district says this is due to a large number of absences among students and staff at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School. Students at both schools will be able to access their assignments...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD rescue man found unconscious in SW OKC housefire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a housefire on Wednesday morning where they rescued a man found unconscious in the home. OKCFD was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a house on fire in the 800 block of SW 47th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking to identify shooting suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying shooting suspects. Police said the people seen on this page were involved in a shooting near Hefner and Western that left one person wounded. If you know who they are, call police at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In The Metro

Art, trivia, food and more. We have some great events going on in the metro. So lets take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
SHAWNEE, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
DALLAS, TX

