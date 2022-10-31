Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
kslsports.com
Utes Earn High Nod In Big-PAC Power Poll Week Nine
SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utes overcame a slew of injuries and defeated Washington State last Thursday to maintain their top-five spot in week nine the Big-PAC Power Poll. BYU meanwhile lost its fourth straight game and faces another tough challenge this weekend in Boise State. Here’s a...
Will they play or will they sit? Status of Ute playmakers in question
Cam Rising, Tavion Thomas, Dalton Kincaid among those who are in question this week as Utah prepares for showdown with Arizona Wildcats Saturday night in Salt Lake City
kslsports.com
BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games
PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
kslsports.com
Week 10: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 10 of the college football season is here and the Beehive State will host a conference contest for the No. 14 team in the nation, as well as an in-state matchup in Southern Utah. The Utah Utes followed up their bye week with...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
kslsports.com
BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
kslsports.com
BYU Quarterback Factory Reinvented How Football Was Played
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is centered around the BYU football quarterback factory. The inspiration is Episode 4 of “A Century of Cougar Football” podcast hosted by KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper, which examines the program’s history dating back to the first season in 1922. Follow A Century of Cougar Football on all podcasting platforms or KSLsports.com.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Makes Seventh Appearance In College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football has done very well in the College Football Playoff era making an appearance in the rankings for the seventh season now. The CFP voters placed the Utes at No. 14 in the first rendition of the 2022 rankings to crown a champion. Utah started the...
Bowl projections: Why BYU’s next game could impact the New Year’s Six race
The Cougars play at Boise State, a team that appears to be in the race for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six automatic bid. Also, is Utah set for a Holiday? The Utes’ postseason picture currently is pointing toward San Diego.
Big 12-bound BYU, Mountain West-leading Boise State lament end of intense, heated series
BYU football: End of a rivalry? BYU Cougars and Boise State Broncos will go their separate ways after Saturday’s matchup at Albertsons Stadium
This Utah Tech University professor is also a college athlete
The general understanding of college athletes is that they are students who also happen to represent their college in sports. However, this soccer player from Utah Tech University doesn't only take classes at the college she goes to, she teaches some of them.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Off To Fast Start In Exhibition Game
SALT LAKE CITY- There are positive vibes around the Utah women’s basketball team, and for good reason. They return most everyone involved with last season’s team that far-exceeded expectations by making it to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford and going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eleven years. It’s also important to note they did this in a conference that is arguably the best in the country when it comes to women’s hoops.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town
After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
gastronomicslc.com
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend
More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) is set to turn the lights off for the final time. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note posted by the business was shared across social media by lamenting diners. The note reads:
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken Wings
They started in Utah and are in several states now. Inside Winger's(Image is author's) Wingers American Diner was opened in Bountiful, Utah, by Eric Slaymaker in 1993. He had an idea to share his recipe for what he thought were the best wings in the world. The first restaurant was a modular diner which was manufactured in Florida and shipped to Utah. It was a hit and has grown into a chain of restaurant franchises.
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Comments / 0