ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utes Earn High Nod In Big-PAC Power Poll Week Nine

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utes overcame a slew of injuries and defeated Washington State last Thursday to maintain their top-five spot in week nine the Big-PAC Power Poll. BYU meanwhile lost its fourth straight game and faces another tough challenge this weekend in Boise State. Here’s a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown

SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Quarterback Factory Reinvented How Football Was Played

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is centered around the BYU football quarterback factory. The inspiration is Episode 4 of “A Century of Cougar Football” podcast hosted by KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper, which examines the program’s history dating back to the first season in 1922. Follow A Century of Cougar Football on all podcasting platforms or KSLsports.com.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Off To Fast Start In Exhibition Game

SALT LAKE CITY- There are positive vibes around the Utah women’s basketball team, and for good reason. They return most everyone involved with last season’s team that far-exceeded expectations by making it to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford and going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eleven years. It’s also important to note they did this in a conference that is arguably the best in the country when it comes to women’s hoops.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town

After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) is set to turn the lights off for the final time. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note posted by the business was shared across social media by lamenting diners. The note reads:
MILLCREEK, UT
S. F. Mori

Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken Wings

They started in Utah and are in several states now. Inside Winger's(Image is author's) Wingers American Diner was opened in Bountiful, Utah, by Eric Slaymaker in 1993. He had an idea to share his recipe for what he thought were the best wings in the world. The first restaurant was a modular diner which was manufactured in Florida and shipped to Utah. It was a hit and has grown into a chain of restaurant franchises.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy