I’ve been hiding money from my husband and now I feel guilty. What should I do?

D91 launches anonymous reporting system for school safety concerns

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety. STOPit! is an important addition to D91’s safety systems. It provides an easy...
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.

To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains

IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
Alaska Airlines to end daily flight between Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS — Alaska Airlines is ending its daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise next month. The one-flight-a-day service began in June and was the only nonstop flight between the two major Idaho cities. “There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of...
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead

UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
