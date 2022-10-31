It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our loved one Phillip S. Tapia Jr., age 29 on October 27, 2022, at his family residence. Phillip was born in Pueblo, CO to Phillip Tapia Sr and Debra Jacques. Phillip is survived by his wife Candice, his children Sunny, Roseelain, and Joseph as well as his brothers and sisters. Phillip attended schools in Trinidad, CO, and was employed by the New Elk Mine in Weston, CO. Pallbearers are Sheree, Dean, Vanity, Andre, Kenny, and Gilbert. A viewing will be held on November 8th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Comi Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 pm at New Hope Ministries located on Santa Fe Dr. on November 9th. Interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

