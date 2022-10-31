Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX21News.com
2022 'Best of' CSIndy issues out now
Sam Adventure Baker climbs El Capitan with his dad Joe Baker. How to communicate the dangers of fentanyl to teens. Falcon School District 49's Sand Creek High School opened its doors for an evening of learning and discussion. Safe Passage CAC 1-year Co-location. Trick or Trash. Civil War Veteran’s Burial...
Colorado Springs gets cafe serving comfort food and booze
Bunzy’s & Booze, 1919 E. Boulder St., is the place to hit up for a zesty Midwestern sandwich, stone-baked pizzas and cookies. It’s the inspiration of owner Nicole Martinez, with Debbie Downing preparing the food. Both women are not new to the restaurant industry. Martinez was part of the Nourish Organic Juice venture a few years ago and Downing was an owner of Gotta Love It Kitchen, where she sold her popular stuffed sandwiches back in the day.
KRDO
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week
KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Lucy is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Lucy is a three-year-old white and blue Pit Bull mix that came in as a stray and now she’s waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
KKTV
WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 10 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
krtnradio.com
In loving Memory of Phillip S. Tapia Jr.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our loved one Phillip S. Tapia Jr., age 29 on October 27, 2022, at his family residence. Phillip was born in Pueblo, CO to Phillip Tapia Sr and Debra Jacques. Phillip is survived by his wife Candice, his children Sunny, Roseelain, and Joseph as well as his brothers and sisters. Phillip attended schools in Trinidad, CO, and was employed by the New Elk Mine in Weston, CO. Pallbearers are Sheree, Dean, Vanity, Andre, Kenny, and Gilbert. A viewing will be held on November 8th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Comi Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 pm at New Hope Ministries located on Santa Fe Dr. on November 9th. Interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
This Is Colorado's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
FOX21News.com
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film returns for 35th year
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival has been around for 35 years. Making it the longest-running Women’s Film Festival in the Western Hemisphere, with this year’s event screening 41 films. Executive Director Linda Broker joined the Loving Living Local to share how you can join in on the three-day festival.
1310kfka.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo
A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
FOX21News.com
Get a start on your holiday shopping with Rocky Mountain Soap Market!
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking for a great gift to give, look no further than the Rocky Mountain Soap Market. Get a start on your holiday shopping with Rocky Mountain …. The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking for a...
Medal of Honor recipient has burial site restored
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor recipient was celebrated at his final resting place in Pueblo on Saturday, Oct. 29. Warren Castle Dockum was a buffalo trader, a postmaster, and a war hero according to his family. On Saturday, generations of the Dockum family, Retired Enlisted Association, and Roselawn Cemetery came […]
Snoop Dogg coming to Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Snoop Dogg announced his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour, featuring a stop at the Broadmoor World Arena on Dec. 22. Snoop Dogg is headlining a lineup of star-studded artists including; T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne. Snoop Dogg started touring after performing at the halftime show in Feb. 2022, […]
365traveler.com
THE PERFECT BROADMOOR RESTAURANTS FOR EVERY OCCASION (+3 BONUSES)
What makes a resort restaurant stand out? In my mind, it’s when the locals head there too, and that is precisely the case with The Broadmoor’s restaurants. There are 20 dining experiences in all at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Everything from poolside cafés to the Forbes Five-Star AAA Five Diamond Penrose Room, named after Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose.
WATCH: Colorado Deer Trapped in ‘Sharp Metal’ Rescued
With a deer population of over 400,000, Coloradans are no strangers to buck sightings. So when Colorado Springs residents spotted a male deer roaming through their neighborhood on Monday (October 31), they didn’t think anything of it. That is until they noticed the deer appeared to be limping. A...
KCBD
VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
