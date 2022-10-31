Read full article on original website
Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company
In a particularly unhinged rant Friday, former President Donald Trump accused a New York judge of being part of a “Communist takeover” of his Trump Organization. What Judge Arthur Engoron is actually doing is making decisions concerning a lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children for $250 million over the alleged use of inflated company financial statements to mislead lenders in obtaining loans.
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Legal expert: New DOJ immunity deal “signifies grave criminal peril for Donald Trump”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, believes the upcoming testimony from Kash Patel could mean trouble for former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, November 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Patel — a Trump ally who also served as an official for the...
Top Trump adviser granted immunity for testifying in Mar-a-Lago papers case
Kash Patel will receive limited protection from prosecution for his testimony on how and if the documents were ‘declassified’
Nigerian man convicted of tax fraud scheme that targeted West Virginia victims
A Nigerian man was convicted in federal court in West Virginia for his role in an international conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government of millions by filing false U.S. tax returns.
Feds Hit Parler With Search Warrants for Enrique Tarrio and Other Proud Boys, New Court Filings Reveal
A new evidence list in the Proud Boys January 6 trial shows that feds executed search warrants on Parler, the right-wing social media site, in connection with leader Enrique Tarrio and other Proud Boys who hyped up calls for violence ahead of the Capitol attack.Parler did not immediately return a request for comment.Five Proud Boys—including Tarrio, the group’s former leader—are each facing nine or more charges for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. Prosecutors say the group engaged in seditious conspiracy when they allegedly plotted to storm the Capitol and prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.New court filings...
Leaders of right-wing election conspiracy group jailed after being found in contempt of court
CNN — Two leaders of True the Vote, a prominent right-wing group that promotes debunked voter fraud conspiracies, were jailed this week after a federal judge in Texas found them in contempt of court. The group’s president Catherine Engelbrecht and onetime board member Gregg Phillips were taken into custody...
‘Sorry for what I did’: Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty for Jan. 6 breach breaks down on the stand
Graydon Young of Florida choked back sobs as he testified against his former allies in their seditious conspiracy trial.
New York judge assigns monitor to oversee Trump Organization’s financial statements
CNN — A New York state judge on Thursday imposed a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements after the New York attorney general’s office asked for added oversight to stop what they allege is a decade-long fraud conducted by former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children.
MSNBC
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Daily Beast
Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards
Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury. After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have...
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump's attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel's ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit Court of...
John Eastman Drops 9th Circuit Stay Request Over Judge’s Crime-Fraud Exception Ruling After ‘Multiple News Outlets’ Obtain His Emails
Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman has dropped his request for the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a California federal judge’s latest email disclosure order after “multiple news outlets” obtained the emails though a link included in a Jan. 6 Committee filing. Eastman...
Trump Tower protest lawsuit settled just before trial set to begin
Efrain Galicia and several other protesters had filed a civil suit alleging Trump’s security guards roughed them up in 2015
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
Trump ally: ‘Dozens’ of my associates sought help on pardons
NEW YORK (AP) — A trusted friend of Donald Trump who’s facing federal foreign influence charges testified Thursday that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president. Tom Barrack also told a jury at a trial in New York City...
Trump files another lawsuit against New York's attorney general
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County where the former president resides, is seeking...
MSNBC
Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins
