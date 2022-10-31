ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company

In a particularly unhinged rant Friday, former President Donald Trump accused a New York judge of being part of a “Communist takeover” of his Trump Organization. What Judge Arthur Engoron is actually doing is making decisions concerning a lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children for $250 million over the alleged use of inflated company financial statements to mislead lenders in obtaining loans.
NEW YORK STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase

Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
SANDUSKY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Feds Hit Parler With Search Warrants for Enrique Tarrio and Other Proud Boys, New Court Filings Reveal

A new evidence list in the Proud Boys January 6 trial shows that feds executed search warrants on Parler, the right-wing social media site, in connection with leader Enrique Tarrio and other Proud Boys who hyped up calls for violence ahead of the Capitol attack.Parler did not immediately return a request for comment.Five Proud Boys—including Tarrio, the group’s former leader—are each facing nine or more charges for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. Prosecutors say the group engaged in seditious conspiracy when they allegedly plotted to storm the Capitol and prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.New court filings...
MSNBC

Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Daily Beast

Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards

Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury. After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have...
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”

