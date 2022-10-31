Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Appreciative Of Advice Received From Pau Gasol During Rookie Season With Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol will finally get his day of recognition on March 7 when the team will retire his No. 16 jersey during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol’s contributions to the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship teams cannot be overstated as he was the missing...
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Believes Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Is ‘Luxury’ For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season did not get off to an ideal start but things seem to be trending up after Darvin Ham made the decision to move Russell Westbrook to the bench. To Westbrook’s credit, he was accepting of the decision and willing to make sacrifices and the results followed. Westbrook is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes while leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Proud Of Russell Westbrook For Accepting Bench Role
As a former MVP and face of a franchise, moving from the starting lineup to the bench couldn’t have been an easy adjustment for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Darvin Ham pitched Westbrook on the idea so he can stagger his minutes with LeBron James and allow him to play more minutes with the ball in his hands running the offense.
lakersnation.com
Lonnie Walker IV Believes Rough Start Showed Resiliency Of This Lakers Team
It has been said over and over throughout the start of the season that eventually the shots would fall at least a little more for the Los Angeles Lakers. But when a team starts with five consecutive losses, it is hard to keep that belief up. But the Lakers did...
lakersnation.com
Halloween 2022: Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. & More Lakers Dress Up In Costume
The Los Angeles Lakers finally earned their first win this past Sunday, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5 on the young season. Getting that first win was big, especially considering it was Darvin Ham’s first as a head coach. The Lakers players doused him with water in the locker room after the game and expressed how excited they are far him.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Lakers Survive Overtime Thriller Against Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-117. It was a slow offensive start for both teams as they couldn’t get much to go down, with Anthony Davis particularly struggling as he missed five of his first six shots. Russell Westbrook entered the game to loud cheers from the crowd and immediately got to the rim for a layup though to get the Lakers going.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Magic Johnson to Raise the NFT Stakes on Top Shot
Two years after the release of the NBA Top Shot project, Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson releases his first licensed NFTs for purchase. The Top Shot program has seen an increase in trades since the beginning of the year and is planning to expand even further after Johnson’s entry.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Wasn’t Sure If He’d Be Able To Play Against Pelicans Due To Illness
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clearly didn’t look like himself during Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers came away with a big overtime win and James made some big plays late, but overall he shot just 9-of-23 for 20 points with 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Redesign Championship Banners & Add Era-Specific Jerseys In Rafters At Crypto.com Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises not just in the NBA, but the entire sports world. The Lakers are truly an iconic franchise with a history that can rival anyone and that is shown in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. Banners for all 17...
Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards millions in collectibles
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside.
Comments / 0