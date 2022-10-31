Read full article on original website
The West Will Transition to a Decentralized Financial System: Nayib Bukele
El Salvador’s President argued why Fed-driven currency devaluation will drive people to a decentralized and uncensorable economic model. Nayib Bukele – the Bitcoin-bullish President of El Salvador – has predicted that the central banking model of today’s western economies will eventually give way to a more trustworthy, decentralized system.
Federal Reserve Announces 75 BPS Rate Hike, Bitcoin Rockets to $20,600
This brings the Fed’s benchmark interest rate to over 3.75%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points after its regularly scheduled Federal Open Markets Committee meeting. As usual, Bitcoin experienced volatility upon the announcement, immediately soaring by over $200. The announcement,...
$1000 Bitcoin Price Fluctuations Following the Latest Fed Interest Rates Hike: Market Watch
Bitcoin indeed reacted with massive price fluctuations to the latest Fed interest rate hike. The latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike brought more volatility for bitcoin as the asset dipped to $20,000. Several altcoins, including MATIC, Flow, and Filecoin, have skyrocketed by double digits in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says
While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
BitMEX to Dismiss 30% of its Workforce Shortly After CEO Replacement (Report)
The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX will supposedly lay off nearly one-third of its personnel. The cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX reportedly plans to cut its staff by 30% in the latest example of industry companies laying off employees. The reports come a week after CEO Alexander Höptner stepped down from his role....
Crypto Winter Only Getting Worse but There’s a Positive: Tezos CEO
Breitman thinks the bear market will remain a challenge in the foreseeable future but useful crypto applications will flourish upon its end. Kathleen Breitman – Chief Executive Officer of the blockchain platform Tezos – thinks the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market is nowhere near its end. However, she believes...
Longest Negative Streak for Gold After 7 Monthly Red Candles
Gold closed its seventh consecutive negative month in October – its longest streak recorded. But what about Bitcoin?. 2022 has been quite painful for investors, with most assets dumping hard. The cryptocurrency industry is no different. Bitcoin, for example, is down by about 70% since its peak in November 2021.
High Taxes Can Kill the Crypto Industry in India, CZ Cautions
Besides existing taxes, a new draft ITR form suggests that foreign businesses could be taxed if they have got a user base in India. India’s anti-crypto policy came into sharp focus at the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival (2-4 November), where Binance CEO flagged high tax rates as undoing the fledgling crypto business in the country.
Analysis-As clock ticks on G7's Russia oil price cap, big questions remain
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Just a month before the Group of Seven rich countries plan to cap the price of Russian oil, officials are racing to finalize details, leaving traders, shippers and insurers with questions about the price level and how it will work.
Crypto’s Biggest Options Exchange Deribit Hacked for $28 Million, Loss Covered by Company Reserves
Deribit options exchange has seen its hot wallet hacked for some $28 million. The losses have been covered by the company’s reserves. The popular cryptocurrency options exchange, Deribit, has seen its hot wallet exploited for a considerable $28 million earlier today. According to a statement from a company’s spokesperson...
Coinbase Revenue Slumps 50% as Bear Market Bites Deeper
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its third-quarter earnings report and the figures are not pretty. On Nov. 3, Coinbase Inc. had its third-quarter earnings call, reporting that revenue had missed analysts’ expectations. Company revenue plunged more than 50% from the previous year earlier as trading...
MoneyGram to Enable US Customers to Trade and Store Bitcoin and Ether
MoneyGram users in the United States will now be able to trade and hold major crypto like Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin. Money transfer services giant MoneyGram will now allow customers to trade and hold some major cryptocurrencies using the company’s mobile app. The move marks an expansion to MoneyGram’s...
Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Plans to Reduce Headcount by 20%: Report
Galaxy Digital is the latest crypto-focused company to lay off staff members. The market downturn has hit digital asset companies across the board, and a large number have resorted to job cuts to remain viable in the current difficult market conditions. The latest to join the lay-off bandwagon is Michael...
Fidelity to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading to Retail Investors
Fidelity’s 34 million retail investors will be able to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum without commissions. Investment giant Fidelity appears to finally be granting its retail investors access to Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. The $4.5 trillion asset manager has established an early access waitlist for users to trade both assets,...
ETH Slows Down Ahead of FOMC Meeting, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum experienced a considerable increase in the final days of October, resulting in a green monthly candle. To continue this growth, the cryptocurrency must retain $1,500 as support. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. After 40 days, the price of ETH officially surpassed $1,500 towards the end of October....
SKYWARD Token Dumps 95% as Hackers Drain Protocol’s Treasury
The protocol developers asked users to withdraw their funds as they are fully locked out of the contract and cannot prevent any future losses. SKYWARD, the native token of NEAR-based platform Skyward Finance, plunged by 95% after the protocol’s treasury lost $3 million in a smart contract exploit. The...
JPMorgan Executes First DeFi Trade Using Polygon for MAS’ Project Guadian
DBS and SBI Digital Asset also joined the team to execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits, and verifiable credentials. As part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Project Guardian pilot, JPMorgan completed the first live cross-border transaction using Polygon on November 2. MAS’ Project Guardian initiative aims to...
