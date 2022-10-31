Read full article on original website
Elon Musk jokes about overpaying for Twitter and reiterates plan to charge $8 a month at confab for wealthy investors as the company enacts mass layoffs
Musk gave his pitch for turning Twitter around at the Baron Investment Conference, an annual extravaganza for well-heeled clients of billionaire Ron Baron.
Vitalik Buterin Calls Elon Musk ‘Very High Variance Actor’ on Twitter Takeover
Vitalik Buterin is the latest one to weigh in on Musk’s chaotic acquisition. It has been a week since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, and he has wasted no time shaking up the struggling social media firm. The subsequent cataclysmic layoffs have left many baffled. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik...
BitMEX to Dismiss 30% of its Workforce Shortly After CEO Replacement (Report)
The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX will supposedly lay off nearly one-third of its personnel. The cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX reportedly plans to cut its staff by 30% in the latest example of industry companies laying off employees. The reports come a week after CEO Alexander Höptner stepped down from his role....
Crypto’s Biggest Options Exchange Deribit Hacked for $28 Million, Loss Covered by Company Reserves
Deribit options exchange has seen its hot wallet hacked for some $28 million. The losses have been covered by the company’s reserves. The popular cryptocurrency options exchange, Deribit, has seen its hot wallet exploited for a considerable $28 million earlier today. According to a statement from a company’s spokesperson...
NFT Giant Dapper Labs Lays off 22% of Staff Citing Macroeconomic Environment
Dapper Labs CEO said that he takes full responsibility for the layoff. Web 3 companies are feeling the crunch of a bear market. The latest one to announce slashing its team size to cope with the deteriorating economic conditions is NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs. Citing the macroeconomic environment, the firm said it is laying off 22% of its staff.
SKYWARD Token Dumps 95% as Hackers Drain Protocol’s Treasury
The protocol developers asked users to withdraw their funds as they are fully locked out of the contract and cannot prevent any future losses. SKYWARD, the native token of NEAR-based platform Skyward Finance, plunged by 95% after the protocol’s treasury lost $3 million in a smart contract exploit. The...
Byzantine Fault Tolerance in Blockchain: A Closer Look
Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) is a term tossed around quite often. Here’s a closer look at what it means and how it applies to blockchain. The field of cryptocurrencies has expanded tremendously over the past couple of years. The rise of new projects also presents various ways developers are tackling existing problems in the field.
3 Reasons Behind MATIC’s 17% Surge to 7-Week Highs
Over the last 24 hours, MATIC traded at nearly $1 for the first time in seven weeks. Here’s why. Polygon (MATIC) was among the best performers in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The token gained nearly 17% and traded at $0.98 for the first time since mid-August.
How Will the Ethereum-Google Blockchain Node Engine Impact Crypto
Google continues with its pro-crypto initiatives by launching a blockchain node engine with Ethereum support. Ethereum (ETH) was on an absolute rampage to finish October with 20% 7D gains and record ETH short liquidations. Adding to the Web3 blockchain’s tailwinds, Alphabet Inc.’s Google just unveiled Blockchain Node Engine with support for Ethereum.
Emergency Hotfix Deployed to Prevent Disruption to the Lightning Network
The patch prevents malicious channel closing of nodes, which could block transactions on the network. After the recent v0.15.3. update to the Lightning Network, a critical security vulnerability was discovered by independent cybersecurity researchers that would potentially allow bad actors to stop lnd nodes from parsing transactions. A Lightning Network...
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 1st November 2022]. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency...
