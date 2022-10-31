SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on U.S. Route 58 between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one adult was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person was taken by Nightingale regional air ambulance to the hospital, while two youths were taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

