Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Crews respond to residential fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
Driver dies after crash on S. George Washington Hwy.
Police were called to the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Driver strikes tree, car catches fire in Chesapeake
On Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. at the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway.
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
3 injured in Route 58 crash in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on U.S. Route 58 between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one adult was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person was taken by Nightingale regional air ambulance to the hospital, while two youths were taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Police looking for missing Virginia Beach woman last seen walking to friend’s home
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Pharrell says SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach
The music festival will be held on April 28-30, 2023, and tickets will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
Something In the Water is set to make a return to Virginia Beach in 2023.
Man sustains serious injuries during overnight shooting on Edison Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man sustained serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
VBPD looking for missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday evening
Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing endangered teen.
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
Virginia Zoo staff monitors 21-year-old giraffe following symptoms of arthritis
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Billy is one the of the oldest male giraffes in the U.S. and has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis.
Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike and ATV operators
According to a press release, multiple residents have recently been noticing an uptick in dangerous behavior that these groups have been involved in.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
