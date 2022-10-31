ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street

HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 injured in Route 58 crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on U.S. Route 58 between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one adult was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person was taken by Nightingale regional air ambulance to the hospital, while two youths were taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
SUFFOLK, VA

