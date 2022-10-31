ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film returns for 35th year

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival has been around for 35 years. Making it the longest-running Women’s Film Festival in the Western Hemisphere, with this year’s event screening 41 films. Executive Director Linda Broker joined the Loving Living Local to share how you can join in on the three-day festival.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

2022 'Best of' CSIndy issues out now

Sam Adventure Baker climbs El Capitan with his dad Joe Baker. How to communicate the dangers of fentanyl to teens. Falcon School District 49's Sand Creek High School opened its doors for an evening of learning and discussion. Safe Passage CAC 1-year Co-location. Trick or Trash. Civil War Veteran’s Burial...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Public Comment at Manitou Springs Board of Education Meeting

Teachers and community members commenting on district leadership and school culture. Public Comment at Manitou Springs Board of Education …. Teachers and community members commenting on district leadership and school culture. Fort Carson Gridstart Flow. Economic Update 11/3. National Sandwich Day Firehouse Subs. National Sandwich Day Firehouse Subs. Turkey &...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy