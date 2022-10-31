Read full article on original website
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Officials Trap Bear in Colorado Springs After Getting Too Close to Homes
Officials were forced to trap a young bear after it took residence in a Colorado Springs, CO, community. CBS News Colorado explained that the animal had gotten a little too comfortable around humans, and it was running around in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. Officer Drew...
As Colorado Springs restaurants add inflation fees, some customers push back
Next time you dine out, you may notice something new on the bill: an inflation fee. Restaurants across Colorado Springs and the state are adding the fees to customers' bills or raising their menu prices as they try to survive amid crippling operating costs. "Restaurant margins are incredibly narrow in...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Cost estimate to restore Colorado Springs City Auditorium jumps to $87 million
The Colorado Springs City Auditorium will have a new 7,000-square-foot addition on its south side, as soon as funds are available. The Downtown Review Board gave the green light to the proposed project this week. The four-story addition would provide accessible space for back-of-house support for the venue. Right now,...
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film returns for 35th year
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival has been around for 35 years. Making it the longest-running Women’s Film Festival in the Western Hemisphere, with this year’s event screening 41 films. Executive Director Linda Broker joined the Loving Living Local to share how you can join in on the three-day festival.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
2022 'Best of' CSIndy issues out now
Sam Adventure Baker climbs El Capitan with his dad Joe Baker. How to communicate the dangers of fentanyl to teens. Falcon School District 49's Sand Creek High School opened its doors for an evening of learning and discussion. Safe Passage CAC 1-year Co-location. Trick or Trash. Civil War Veteran’s Burial...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
Get a start on your holiday shopping with Rocky Mountain Soap Market!
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking for a great gift to give, look no further than the Rocky Mountain Soap Market. Get a start on your holiday shopping with Rocky Mountain …. The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking for a...
WATCH: Colorado Deer Trapped in ‘Sharp Metal’ Rescued
With a deer population of over 400,000, Coloradans are no strangers to buck sightings. So when Colorado Springs residents spotted a male deer roaming through their neighborhood on Monday (October 31), they didn’t think anything of it. That is until they noticed the deer appeared to be limping. A...
‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Public Comment at Manitou Springs Board of Education Meeting
Teachers and community members commenting on district leadership and school culture. Public Comment at Manitou Springs Board of Education …. Teachers and community members commenting on district leadership and school culture. Fort Carson Gridstart Flow. Economic Update 11/3. National Sandwich Day Firehouse Subs. National Sandwich Day Firehouse Subs. Turkey &...
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
WATCH: Robberies at Colorado Springs dollar stores
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver.
