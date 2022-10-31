New Illinois Report Card shows Rockford Public Schools still below the curve, but leaders see progress

Read full article on original website
Belvidere group discusses bullying and harassment in schools
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere teachers, administrators and parents talked about bullying and harassment Wednesday night. The committee met to discuss some important issues. Bullying and harassment was at the top of the issues, and while reportedly being handled well, it was important to allow discussion and talk about the safety of the students. “We […]
wmay.com
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
Pecatonica names new village president
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
100fmrockford.com
Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place
ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board
Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
northernpublicradio.org
Growing Latino population looking for representation and respect in Boone County government
The Latino population in Boone County continues to grow, but some residents say representation in local government is lacking. The Boone County Board has only one Latino Board member – Freddy De La Trinidad. He was appointed in 2021 and is running in the November election for one of...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
northernpublicradio.org
Perspective: Making connections
It was a brief conversation with two Genoa-Kingston freshmen—names unknown—but it literally made my day. Each day during the school year, a number of high school students cross the Kishwaukee River footbridge on their way to or from the school. On a pleasant fall afternoon in the park recently, I attempted to say hello to a few of them as they returned at the end of the school day.
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
KFVS12
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Will COVID-19 vaccines be required to go to school?. It’s one question that has been brought up to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said he plans to let lawmakers decide. “Honestly it’s a little bit of smoke and mirrors on Governor Pritzker’s part, because he...
WIFR
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
wgnradio.com
Illinois Tollway makes it easier to pay missed tolls
Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent to explain how you can pay your toll if you happen to forget your transponder. Also, McGinnis answers all toll-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.
ourquadcities.com
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year. The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th. Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked […]
