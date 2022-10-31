Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Where will the front slow down?
A stronger front and storm system is going to be developing towards the end of the week. The Thursday night-Saturday timeframe continues to be the time to watch for likely rain. While rain does look likely the amounts are still being dialed in. One factor to watch will be where...
KAAL-TV
Chill slowly setting in
As rain overspreads the area after a cold front moves through, we’ll feel the temperatures slowly fall off. After the initial drop Thursday night, we’ll see the 40s become the mainstay and some subtle drops continue for Friday and Saturday. At times into Saturday the temps may drop into the 30s to help spur on some snowflakes mixing in with raindrops.
