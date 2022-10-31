ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
PASADENA, TX
Oxygen

Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race

The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Rideshares used to abduct children, FBI warns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is issuing a warning about people using rideshare services to abduct minors. In a public service announcement, the FBI said while such occurrences are “rare,” the notification was being provided “due to the high impact of such events.”. “The FBI warns the...
COLORADO STATE

