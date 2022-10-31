Read full article on original website
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records show a woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers had been arrested a decade earlier on a child abuse charge.
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard were crime victims
A sheriff in Texas has certified that migrants flown from Texas to Massachusetts were victims of a crime and eligible for special visa privileges. Texas' Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Thursday he has filed certification designating dozens of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas as victims of a crime.
Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death
Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
Twins allegedly escaped, handcuffed before 5 brothers went missing with mom, prompting Amber Alert
A mother and her boyfriend are charged after five of her children were reported missing by her 16-year-old twins who told deputies they were handcuffed in their home.
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Confessed Florida cold case murderer now suspected in serial killings, police say
A man who was already behind bars for bludgeoning a woman to death has now confessed to murdering Linda Little in 1991 and is being eyed as a possible serial killer.
He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl
It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race
The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
Texas alleged serial killer's victims' families push for death penalty: 'He just reeks evil'
The families of Texas alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir's victims say they would like to see the accused serial killer face the death penalty in remaining cases.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
Missing Texas Teen Is Arrested In Nebraska With His Mother’s Body In The Trunk After High-Speed Chase
Manfred Roenz arrived home on Thursday to find human teeth and a pool of blood left at their Texas home but found no signs of his wife Michelle, or the couple’s 17-year-old son, Tyler. A high-speed chase ended with the arrest of a missing Texas teenager whose mother’s body...
Feds go after malware-for-lease operation with Texas victims, including in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – As federal prosecutors look for victims of a global malware-for-lease scheme, they’re pulling back part of the curtain to an ongoing investigation into “Raccoon Infostealer.”. Criminals were able to lease access to Raccoon Infostealer for approximately $200 a month in cryptocurrency and secretly steal...
Rideshares used to abduct children, FBI warns
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is issuing a warning about people using rideshare services to abduct minors. In a public service announcement, the FBI said while such occurrences are “rare,” the notification was being provided “due to the high impact of such events.”. “The FBI warns the...
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrest illegal immigrants, an American citizen in separate busts
Border Patrol agents arrested illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the United States during two busts last week, authorities said
Texas border agents apprehend migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Comments On Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre weighed in Tuesday (Nov. 1) on the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff and the rash of other shootings in recent days, underscoring that the president is committed to stemming gun violence. “Enough is enough,” Jean-Pierre stated. “Gun violence in this country is an...
