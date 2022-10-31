Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Detroit News
'Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks': Detroit NAACP slams voting lawsuit
A lawsuit spearheaded by the Republican candidate for Michigan's secretary of state asking a court to require Detroiters to vote or obtain absentee ballots in person "is intended to disenfranchise Black voters," the leader of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP said Tuesday. "Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
Detroit News
Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants
Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks. Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit gets ready for holiday festivities with tree in Campus Martius
Mark your calendars: It may be almost 70 degrees outside but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit. With just over 50 days until Christmas, the city is gearing up for everything from its annual tree lighting ceremony to the opening of the Downtown Detroit Markets which will showcase a range of unique, locally-owned businesses this coming holiday season.
Detroit News
Clerk anticipates nearly 30% Detroit voter turnout, a large drop from 2018
Detroit — Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election. Detroit's turnout helped produce a Democratic wave four years ago with victories at the...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods
After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Run of the Dead, UniverSoul Circus and comedy shows happening this weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a 5K and 10K run and walk to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southwest Detroit, and the UniverSoul Circus returns.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
