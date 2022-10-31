ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know

The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants

Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks. Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023

A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gets ready for holiday festivities with tree in Campus Martius

Mark your calendars: It may be almost 70 degrees outside but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit. With just over 50 days until Christmas, the city is gearing up for everything from its annual tree lighting ceremony to the opening of the Downtown Detroit Markets which will showcase a range of unique, locally-owned businesses this coming holiday season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Clerk anticipates nearly 30% Detroit voter turnout, a large drop from 2018

Detroit — Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election. Detroit's turnout helped produce a Democratic wave four years ago with victories at the...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods

After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6

Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes

Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
DETROIT, MI

