Philadelphia, PA

Meek Mill Announces ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ 10th Anniversary Concert

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago

Meek Mill celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut studio album Dreams and Nightmares on Sunday (Oct. 30). The 14-track LP, which includes the album-title smash hit, “Dreams and Nightmares,” will be honored with a concert in his hometown of Philadelphia on Saturday (Nov. 26) at the Wells Fargo Center.

“DREAMS & NIGHTMARES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN PHILLY NOVEMEBER 26th #meekandfriends LIGHT THE WHOLE CITY Upppp!” he announced on his Instagram feed.

Tickets to the Philadelphia show for Meek Mill go on sale on Wednesday, November 2 at 10 AM.

Dreams and Nightmares debuted in 2012 through Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. Records and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The titular track became the Philadelphia Eagles’ pregame intro music when they took the field at Super Bowl LII and amassed 1.4 million streams on the following day. The RIAA certified the song double Platinum after it quickly became the anthem heard at almost any entertaining event—and it’s still guaranteed to pump up any crowd.

Mill recently performed the song at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off the Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys football game on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“PHILLY SPORTS GOING BRAZY RIGHT NOW!!” celebrated Mill in the caption of his Instagram post. “Let’s go eagles!”

Meek Mill recently partnered with the WWE for a limited edition “Dreams vs. Nightmares” t-shirt in conjunction with the wrestling entertainment company’s Extreme Rules event which took place earlier this month at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

“I used to love stone cold lol now I’m doing collabs with wwe that’s dream catcher!!!” he expressed when promoting the shirt. The limited edition item features a custom WWE championship belt Mill’s Dreamchasers label logo on the front. The back of the shirt features the Expensive Pain artist’s popular phrase, “For Motivational Purposes Only.”

The shirt is available on shop.wwe.com while supplies last.

