ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Lainey Wilson Shares A Stunning Version Of Her Song That'll Give You Chills

By Kelly Fisher
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF6VA_0itZ4Cpi00
Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson shared a powerful moment with a group of singers in Omaha, Nebraska, and posted a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon (October 31). Wilson still has chills from the breathtaking performance, she noted as the clip pans a wide stage.

Wilson wrote in her caption: “Y’all sounded beautiful @uno.sings @unomaha ❤️ Can I take them on the road with me??” She tagged UNO Voice, the University of Nebraska Omaha voice and choral account, crediting the singers with delivering stunning vocals behind Wilson as they all sing her empowering anthem, “Heart Like A Truck.”

“Such a joy having Lainey Wilson on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus to sing with the UNO Concert Choir!” UNO Sings shared on Facebook . “What an amazing experience celebrating the release of her album and performances this week in Omaha. Come back anytime!! We’ll be cheering you on to win your 6 CMA award nominations this year .”

Wilson released “Heart Like A Truck” earlier this year, a song that the reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist previously explained “ is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor . After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that. …Nothing can hold me back from moving forward and finding a way to enjoy life, no matter what. I hope this song reminds y’all of that.”

“Heart Like A Truck” is one of many fan-favorite anthems included on Wilson’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country , which released on Friday (October 28). The 14-track project comes toward the end of a “roller coaster” year for Wilson, who also announced her first-ever headlining tour and reflected on what has, “truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it .”

Listen to Wilson sing “Heart Like A Truck” with University of Nebraska Omaha students here :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Lo Sole Mio Lives on in Memories: The Sun Sets on Beloved Family-owned Restaurant

The final weekend before the closure of Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, fans lined up–sometimes waiting hours–for a last taste of the authentic Italian cuisine and warm greetings served by owners, Marie and Don Losole. From the moment the couple announced the end of a three-decade run, memories have flooded social media. For many, it’s like losing a second home; hardly a single anecdote doesn’t mention family.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Cascio’s Steakhouse: 76 Years of Sizzle

Cascio’s Steakhouse is often recognized not just for the quality of its food, but for its place in Omaha’s history. Opened in 1946 by two brothers of immigrant parents, this restaurant has managed to stay open as so many other restaurants of that era closed their doors. “We’ve...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy