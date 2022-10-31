ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbSof_0itZ48O300

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Prior to the Snap: Packers prepare to battle in Buffalo on Sunday night

Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.

The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

It’s the Bears’ second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

Smith was at the dais addressing reporters when reports of the Quinn trade surfaced. He became emotional and cut the session short.

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held his usual weekly news conference — shortly before the news of the Smith trade broke. He was asked is he anticipated a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“If I did, then the cat would be out of the bag,” he said.

The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 16 1/2 sacks in his career.

With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith was hoping to strike a new deal. He participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but with negotiations at a standstill with the Bears, things took a heated turn once training camp started.

Smith, who does not have an agent, opted to “hold in” — attending meetings and practices without participating in drills. Tensions boiled over when he went public with a trade request.

He accused general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.

Smith eventually ended his hold-in and practiced for the first time on Aug. 20.

Click here to sign up for WFRV-TV Local 5’s Newsletter

Now he joins the Ravens, who have led by double digits in every game this season and would have an even better record if not for some pretty bad fourth-quarter collapses.

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston already has six sacks on the season. Linebacker Odafe Oweh and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are also pass-rushing threats — and the Ravens added linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul in late September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 at the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018. Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

AP source: Davante Adams could be suspended for shove

(AP) – Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a person to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to […]
KANSAS STATE
WFRV Local 5

Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

(AP) – Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFRV Local 5

HS Football Playoffs: FVA dominates, top seeds roll in Level 1

(WFRV) – The first round of the high school football playoffs featured rivalry revenge, strong individual performances, and a few upsets sprinkled in. Click the video for tonight’s highlights and check out updated brackets within the hyperlinks below. Division 1 No. 3 Kimberly 42, No. 6 Fond du Lac 14: The Papermakers avenged their only […]
WFRV Local 5

Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in deal with Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense for the NFC North leader. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: New week, New York

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are back in the states after a tough loss to the New York Giants in London and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers struggled in the second half. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 5 loss. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers sputter offensively in blowout loss to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If the struggles in recent weeks were warning signs, consider the current situation worthy of “red alert.” The New York Jets (4-2) blew out the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, running away with a 27-10 victory to hand the Green & Gold their first home loss in 15 games. It […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers falter after half, lose London game to Giants 27-22

LONDON (WFRV) – Before a crowd of 61,024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Packers built a 17-3 lead against the New York Giants, well on their way to a fourth straight victory. But in a reflection of the season so far, Green Bay couldn’t put together two consecutive halves of winning football, falling 27-22 to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Bad things come in threes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are coming off their third-straight loss, the first time since November 2018 when former head coach Mike McCarthy was fired. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers’ mistakes led to a tough Week 7 loss. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Washington Commanders

The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.” The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday to enlist the investment bank’s services. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Jon Runyan Jr. joins the show

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-3 on the season after the 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. joined ‘Locker Room’ with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney this week to talk about that loss to the Jets, the offensive […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy