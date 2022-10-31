Professional cornhole has become the latest sport to be rocked by a cheating scandal after rival players accused each other of using illegal bean bags in the world championships this summer.The scandal, aptly dubbed “BagGate”, unfolded during the 2022 American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, back in August when professional player Devon Harbaugh first complained that competitors Mark Richards and Philip Lopez – the number one ranking doubles team – appeared to be using bags smaller than required.The accusation led to a pause in the competition while the bags were inspected by officials,...

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO