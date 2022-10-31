Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Deion Sanders won't let Jackson State players leave hotel in Houston following Takeoff's death
Deion Sanders and Jackson State's players will have an added responsibility in Houston over the weekend. The Tigers looks to remain undefeated against Texas Southern in the aftermath of rapper Takeoff's death in Houston at a private event in a bowling alley Tuesday morning. Sanders will not allow any players...
‘BagGate’: Professional cornhole is latest sport to be rocked by cheating scandal
Professional cornhole has become the latest sport to be rocked by a cheating scandal after rival players accused each other of using illegal bean bags in the world championships this summer.The scandal, aptly dubbed “BagGate”, unfolded during the 2022 American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, back in August when professional player Devon Harbaugh first complained that competitors Mark Richards and Philip Lopez – the number one ranking doubles team – appeared to be using bags smaller than required.The accusation led to a pause in the competition while the bags were inspected by officials,...
Deadspin
It took a fight for people to talk about women's college soccer
If it wasn’t for a fistfight, would anyone be talking about this game?. Sadly, it took several punches to be thrown for a women’s college soccer game (an SEC Tournament matchup, no less,)to get more media coverage than normal. Things escalated quickly as Ramsey Davis of Ole Miss...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1