Lainey Wilson Shares A Stunning Version Of Her Song That'll Give You Chills

Lainey Wilson shared a powerful moment with a group of singers in Omaha, Nebraska, and posted a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon (October 31). Wilson still has chills from the breathtaking performance, she noted as the clip pans a wide stage.

Wilson wrote in her caption: “Y’all sounded beautiful @uno.sings @unomaha ❤️ Can I take them on the road with me??” She tagged UNO Voice, the University of Nebraska Omaha voice and choral account, crediting the singers with delivering stunning vocals behind Wilson as they all sing her empowering anthem, “Heart Like A Truck.”

“Such a joy having Lainey Wilson on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus to sing with the UNO Concert Choir!” UNO Sings shared on Facebook . “What an amazing experience celebrating the release of her album and performances this week in Omaha. Come back anytime!! We’ll be cheering you on to win your 6 CMA award nominations this year .”

Wilson released “Heart Like A Truck” earlier this year, a song that the reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist previously explained “ is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor . After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that. …Nothing can hold me back from moving forward and finding a way to enjoy life, no matter what. I hope this song reminds y’all of that.”

“Heart Like A Truck” is one of many fan-favorite anthems included on Wilson’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country , which released on Friday (October 28). The 14-track project comes toward the end of a “roller coaster” year for Wilson, who also announced her first-ever headlining tour and reflected on what has, “truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it .”

Listen to Wilson sing “Heart Like A Truck” with University of Nebraska Omaha students here :