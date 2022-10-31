Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 11/01/2022
Nick Shockey is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. His work examines the nature of fast-paced life and those left behind and otherwise forgotten by society. When he’s not working or on assignment for the Express, you can find Nick wandering downtown Sacramento with his camera, capturing fleeting moments.
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
Fox40
Sacramento Wedding Faire
Come on a Thursday evening and enjoy the wedding fair at this newly renovated Natomas hotel by Sheraton. Meet wedding professionals in multiple categories. Win prizes and giveaways including a $10K Wedding Package & 10 Las Vegas winners announced during the Entertainment Segment that starts at 7:30 PM. Free Food & Beverage Tasting, Cash Bar, & Cafe open for meal purchase. Parking is FREE!
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
Fox40
Disney on Ice Skater
Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Sacramento from November 3–6 at Golden 1 Center.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Fox40
Hard Rock Gary Burger
Hard Rock Café Sacramento at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain hosts a new monthly “celebrity burger” program recognizing local personalities here in NorCal. November will feature a burger designed by beloved media personality, Gary Gelfand! The program also runs globally and also recently featured a Baja Style Taco Plate by Northern California Celebrity Chef, Dominique Crenn. Hard Rock Cafes are now leaning on their own communities to feature those who stand out with for their contributions.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
rosevilletoday.com
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
spectrumnews1.com
1st-time homebuyers struggle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fashion design and photography are two things Dev Anglin has immersed himself in, and he’s also passionate about becoming a first-time homeowner. But in the current economic climate, he said it can feel like you have to be a creative of astronomical proportions to even think it’s possible.
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Fox40
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. Declining enrollment is impacting many school districts across the state, but one local area school district is at the point where it might have to merge two elementary schools to stay afloat.
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish grass fire that burned pallets in Sacramento County
Crews battled a fire burning in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was seen from the fire burning in the Rovana Circle area. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed the fire burning pallets in an industrial area, as well as dry grass. The Sacramento Fire Department said...
‘This is a really unique location’ | Sacramento County plans its first indoor-outdoor shelter
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Suzi Young, her trailer, pickup truck, and dog Puzzle all stay along Roseville Road in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms community. "There's a lot of us out here only because we can't afford the rent,” she told ABC10 this week along the busy road. “I'm ready to move in somewhere…I don't even like being out here. This street's way too busy for me."
Fox40
Michael Palascak
Punch Line Comedy Club in Sacramento Thursday November 3 at 8 p.m. Michael Palascak is a comedian who grew up in Indiana and now lives in California. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same year. He has over 150 thousand followers on Instagram and millions of views on YouTube. In addition, his resume includes A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Tonight Show, Letterman, Conan, a Comedy Central Half Hour special, and was a Top 5 Finalist on Last Comic Standing where one judge claimed, “My first impression of Michael was a great likability. This is a guy that could star in a sitcom.” Consistently writing and performing, Michael recently released both a new album – The Internet Live through 800 Pound Gorilla and a new stand-up special on the Dry Bar app – 1984. Available for free streaming.
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
