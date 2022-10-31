Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
Case Western ‘Safe Ride’ driver robbed
A driver, whose job it is to get college students to their destinations safely, found themselves in a scary situation.
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
cleveland19.com
Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is offering $5,000 out of his own pocket to anyone who can tell him exactly what’s happened to his son. Anthony Mays, II, also known as T.J. hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. His father, Anthony Mays, Senior...
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
Rising RSV respiratory virus hits kids hard, fills pediatric wards in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Respiratory syncytial virus, also called RSV, came roaring into Greater Cleveland at the end of September and has been steadily growing, now filling area hospitals with sick children. UH Rainbow and Children’s Hospital, for example, is seeing double the number of children with RSV in their...
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
WKYC
Holidays at Tower City Center in Cleveland to kick off Thursday, Nov. 17: See the list of events
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. As the holiday season approaches, Tower City Center in Cleveland is offering a wide variety of activities and events for the whole family. During "Holidays at Tower City," magical decorations, pop-up shops and live...
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Stolen Kia from Cleveland crashes into Summit Armory in Bath Township
BATH, Ohio — A vehicle stolen from Cleveland crashed into a gun store in Summit County on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At 4:28 a.m., the Bath Police Department was called after...
Cleveland announces changes to seasonal leaf program: Residents now required to bag leaves
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has announced changes coming to the seasonal leaf pick-up program in Cleveland's 17 wards. After receiving backlash for canceling leaf pickups throughout the city, the City of Cleveland has announced that residents will still have their leaves collected, but they must bag them instead of raking them to the tree lawn.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
cleveland19.com
‘It was just unbelievable’: Cleveland mom speaks out after losing home in explosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is picking up the pieces after her home was destroyed when a nearby business exploded on Oct. 25. Cleveland firefighters said the fire began at an auto repair shop on E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. that day. There were...
