NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
NOLA.com
Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life
The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
NOLA.com
2 women arrested, accused of shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Two women wanted in connection with shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on a New Orleans interstate have surrendered to police, authorities said late Monday. The gunfire was caught on video and shared on social media. No injuries were reported, but it is part of an ongoing trend...
NOLA.com
Mandeville Police seek help in identifying masked men who robbed the Ra Shop
Mandeville Police are asking the public to help them identify two masked men who entered the Ra Shop at 2198 Florida St. at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, armed with a machete and pocket knife. The pair demanded money and whipped cream chargers (which contain nitrous oxide), according to...
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
NOLA.com
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Treme building, NOPD says
A man was taken into custody by a New Orleans Police Department SWAT team Tuesday night after he barricaded himself in a building in the 1900 block of Bayou Road. Police declared a SWAT roll at 5:38 p.m., when the man refused to leave a Treme residence or speak with officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the area.
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
NOLA.com
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope
If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 14-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Roseland Parkway 430: Judith Brandt and Gerald A. Jenny to Vanessa F. Johnson and Eric J. Johnson, $300,000. JEFFERSON. Brooklyn Ave. 260: Jackie L. Dupeire and Wallace S. Dupeire...
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
NOLA.com
See inside Addis NOLA's new home, an exuberant embrace of Ethiopian food, culture
Visiting Addis NOLA, it often felt like the spirit of the place just couldn’t be contained by its four walls. That is the palpable energy that Prince Lobo and his family have brought to the work of showcasing flavors from their Ethiopian heritage in New Orleans. Newcomers get open-armed...
NOLA.com
At 24 New Orleans restaurants, bars, a week-long way to support equity in hospitality
The daily work of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is about building racial equity in the local hospitality sector. Now, a wide-ranging slice of that sector is coming together to support its work through a week-long fundraiser, and they're inviting the public to do the same just by going out for a meal.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
