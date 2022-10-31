ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
Darren Bridges, killer of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, imprisoned for life

The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” Brittiny McNeil said. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO

Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
HAMMOND, LA
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Treme building, NOPD says

A man was taken into custody by a New Orleans Police Department SWAT team Tuesday night after he barricaded himself in a building in the 1900 block of Bayou Road. Police declared a SWAT roll at 5:38 p.m., when the man refused to leave a Treme residence or speak with officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO

A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
MARRERO, LA
Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope

If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
BOGALUSA, LA

