ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

By SAM METZ
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcGWg_0itZ34kW00

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin campaign spending heavily on glossy mailers and attack ads on the local affiliates of the four major television networks in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

The amount of money pouring into the race reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from a political afterthought to a legitimate battleground. The outside spending supporting him also illustrates the traditional partisan dynamics at play in the independent-versus-Republican race and the emerging reality that some Democratic Party-aligned groups and donors see McMullin — an anti-abortion conservative — as one path toward preventing Republicans from controlling the Senate.

McMullin and Lee's campaign have raised $6.9 million and $8.6 million respectively, campaign finance filings published Friday that cover up to Oct. 19 show.

Though they're spending heavily on their own campaign ads, polling, consultants and staff, the candidates are receiving boosts from independent expenditure committees that aren't allowed to coordinate with their campaigns.

The most active is a pro-McMullin super PAC called Put Utah First. It's spent $5.1 million throughout 2022, including $3 million from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19.

The group has received most of its funding from Blake Murray, the former CEO of the financial services technology company Divvy. Murray is among a number of Utah technology leaders and venture capitalists supporting McMullin and co-hosting a fundraiser Tuesday with former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams. The group also received $250,000 from American Bridge's political action committee. American Bridge has spent $45 million nationwide on the midterm elections and is running attack ads in traditional battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Put Utah First got an additional $100,000 from the Republican Accountability PAC, which is also running ads against Senate candidates including Herschel Walker in Georgia and J.D. Vance in Ohio.

Put Utah First also has received $700,000 in total from members of the Cumming family, which owns POWDR, one of the Rockies' largest ski resort operators. POWDR's founder and chairman John Cumming; his wife, Kristi; his mother, Annette; and his brother, David, are longtime Democratic donors and this cycle have also contributed to Planned Parenthood's political action committee, the Arizona Democratic Party and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The group's ads against Lee are set to ominous music, portraying the second-term Republican as an obstructionist unwilling to compromise in Washington, D.C., and highlighting votes against spending bills that would have funded benefits for first responders and veterans.

While not mentioning their own source of funds, the Put Utah First ads blast him for taking campaign contributions from special interest groups.

The super PAC did not respond to requests for comment. The McMullin campaign said it wasn’t allowed to coordinate with outside groups spending in the race, but that the contributions sent directly to the campaign reflected support from across the political spectrum.

“We’re proud of the cross-partisan coalition we’ve built to unite Utahns and solve the mounting problems our state and our country face,” Kelsey Koenen Witt, McMullin’s campaign spokesperson, said. “It is a lie from the Lee campaign and his allies that the Democratic Party is financially supporting Evan.”

On his personal Twitter account, Lee said that the independent expenditures attacking him suggested McMullin leans Democratic. “If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck,” Lee wrote.

McMullin was endorsed by Utah Democrats in April, insists he would caucus with neither party if elected and holds conservative positions on abortion, guns and government spending. He's also a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

Independent expenditure groups supporting Republican Senate candidates throughout the country are defending Lee and investing in ads and mailers against McMullin, including the Koch Network-backed Americans for Prosperity, the Consumer Technology Association, Liberty Champions PAC and Crypto Freedom, a pro-Bitcoin PAC affiliated with Club for Growth.

The conservative Club for Growth Action PAC had spent more than $3.7 million to oppose McMullin as of Oct. 19 and said last week that its total spending had grown to more than $8 million. One of the group's ads attacks McMullin's past remarks about Republicans that led to a lawsuit. McMullin said the ad was inaccurate and defamatory and has taken legal action over it.

David McIntosh, the group's CEO, said Club for Growth Action felt it needed to spend money defending Lee and attacking McMullin given the other side's outside spending, to ensure Utah didn't “take away the opportunity for Republicans to get a majority in the U.S. Senate."

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he's taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him. Biden will be joined...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRMG

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. — (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters

SUFFOLK, Va. — (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

Oprah endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Oprah Winfrey endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race over his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose television career she helped launch. ”I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania … but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said during an online discussion on voting she was hosting Thursday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Arizona death row prisoner's clemency bid rejected by board

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

USDOJ: 21 charged in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a takedown of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ). According to a USDOJ press release, arrests, searches, and seizures were made in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having more penalties heaped onto the amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial is set to begin Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRMG

Feds seize 2-plus tons of narcotics worth $24M in California

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 2.2 tons of methamphetamine and cocaine during a recent three-day span at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in California. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KRMG

Oklahoma Aldi stores matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices

Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced it’s discounting Thanksgiving staples to match 2019 prices. Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said. This as families across the country continue to struggle...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Pilot judgement blamed for Keystone Lake crash, according to NTSB

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — A pilot’s failure to maintain clearance around power lines during intentional low-level maneuvering around Keystone Lake caused a crash in August, the National Transportation Safety Board said. The engine of a Boeing PT-17 Biplane “sputtered”, and the 66-year-old pilot began to troubleshoot the engine...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
101K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy