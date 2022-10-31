One day after becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced her first tour since 2018. The Eras Tour will kick off its 27-stop U.S. leg on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with other stops in Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more. The full list is available on Swift's website and below.

