WZZM 13
Taylor Swift announces 27-stop US stadium tour in 2023
One day after becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced her first tour since 2018. The Eras Tour will kick off its 27-stop U.S. leg on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with other stops in Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more. The full list is available on Swift's website and below.
WZZM 13
Gwen Stefani Says She Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Before She Met Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani still can't believe her luck after falling in love with Blake Shelton all those years ago. On Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old singer gushes over her husband of two years and credits meeting him at the right time. Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016...
