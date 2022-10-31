Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
fox2detroit.com
U-M football player hires lawyer after MSU assault in Big House tunnel; 4 more Spartans suspended
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (6 p.m.) A total of eight Michigan State players have been suspended for their role in the alleged assault of University of Michigan players following Saturday's game. Four additional players have been suspended as of Tuesday afternoon: Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Ex WWE talent and MSU football player tried to choke driver in moving truck, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
fox2detroit.com
New Holland Brewing plans to open Battle Creek brewpub in spring
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another New Holland Brewing brewpub is set to open next year. This time, the Holland-based brewer is bringing its beer to Battle Creek. The pub at 64 W. Michigan Ave. will also include a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County mother raises awareness with billboards after losing son to fentanyl poisoning
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A month after losing her 28-year-old daughter to stomach cancer, Rebecca Elmaksoud lost her 29-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning. "It was a senseless death, a senseless death that could've been prevented," she said. Elmaksoud calls her son Brandon's death a murder. She said she doesn't...
fox2detroit.com
South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
