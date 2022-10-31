ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
New Holland Brewing plans to open Battle Creek brewpub in spring

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another New Holland Brewing brewpub is set to open next year. This time, the Holland-based brewer is bringing its beer to Battle Creek. The pub at 64 W. Michigan Ave. will also include a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI

