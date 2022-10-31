The estate of Robert Motherwell, the fabled Abstract Expressionist painter, has landed not with a mega-gallery, but with Kasmin, which has just two spaces, both of them in New York. It’s an unusual arrangement, given that many of Motherwell’s colleagues are represented by some of the world’s biggest galleries, with locations spread across the globe. The Willem de Kooning estate has ties to Pace, for example, and the Joan Mitchell estate works with David Zwirner. But, compared to those artists, Motherwell’s market has historically been much more modest, with his paintings selling in the low millions. (Pace said it sold a work...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO