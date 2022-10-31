ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Power poles break, land against buildings in Los Angeles neighborhood

Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nenc-la.org

LA launches ‘Spread the Warmth’ blanket drive to help homeless

Repurposing used blankets and socks is a win-win for LA Sanitation, which also seeks to reduce waste. The agency started its public Spread the Warmth drive last year, recognizing that the pandemic had prompted a lot of people to clean out their closets. In 2021, the month-long drive collected 1,223 pounds of blankets and socks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in deadly crash on Hollywood Freeway

A man lost his life after his car hit a wall on the Hollywood Freeway late Wednesday night near Silver Lake. The crash took place just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the southbound side of the 101 Freeway near the Vermont Avenue off-ramp where they found the male driver. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result to the crash, the southbound side of the 101 Freeway was closed for multiple hours overnight while CHP conducted its investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several power lines go down, malfunction in Pico-Union

Two power lines went down in the Pico-Union area, causing power to go out for several businesses nearby. Department of Water and Power crews along with some from the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to get power back up for those affected parties and clear the area of danger. The power lines went down at the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue near W. Washington Boulevard and Pico Boulevard.It's unclear exactly what forced the poles to go down but it's likely the wind that affected them.At least 25 businesses around the area were impacted by the downed power poles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)

After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy