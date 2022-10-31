It’s not a dream — the biggest college football game of the season will be played in Athens on Saturday and the Tennessee Vols will take part in it. Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3 in the CFP rankings) in a game that should determine the winner of the SEC East.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO