Oprah Winfrey helped create “Dr. Oz”—the TV character played by Mehmet Oz, who is now running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania—but she’s no longer interested in promoting his brand.The superstar talk show host and media mogul gave a last minute endorsement to Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, after a year of sitting on the sidelines and not weighing in on her longtime business associate’s campaign.To be sure, Oprah’s always been quite open about the fact that she’s a Democrat—and her early endorsement of fellow Chicagoan Barack Obama was a huge factor in building the campaign...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO