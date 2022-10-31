Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children due to bipolar disorder meds
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder medications. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” the actress, 30, told Rolling Stone for her December 2022 cover story, published Thursday. “However I’m meant to have them, I will.” Gomez was prescribed many medications after a 2018 psychosis episode and bipolar disorder diagnosis, but her psychiatrist pulled her off all but two. “I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,” the “Same Old Love” singer recalled to the magazine. “I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would...
