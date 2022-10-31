LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported theft and burglary that happened early Wednesday morning, involving a a stolen parks maintenance vehicle. Captain Todd Kocian says officers were first called around 3:30am Wednesday to the Casey’s General Store at 40th and Adams, where an alarm was going off. Security video showed a Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck pull into the lot, where someone got out and hit the front door with what looked like a metal bar. That person hopped into the passenger side of the truck, which then took off eastbound on Adams Street. No damage was found to the business.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO