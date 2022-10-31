The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.

