ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
valleypatriot.com

Maggie Hassan’s Shameful TV Commercials Mean it’s Time to Retire ~ PAYING ATTENTION with TOM DUGGAN

The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
tnhdigital.com

Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
NHPR

Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Kelly Halldorson

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kelly Halldorson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials report 24 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that there have been 2,764 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state in its weekly report. Three of those cases were reported from Wednesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy