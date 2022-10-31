Read full article on original website
Maggie Hassan’s Shameful TV Commercials Mean it’s Time to Retire ~ PAYING ATTENTION with TOM DUGGAN
The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
LIVE now: 1st District Rep. Chris Pappas, Karoline Leavitt to take stage at Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A race that is being closely watched nationally takes center stage Thursday night in New Hampshire at the latest Granite State Debate. The candidates in the 1st Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt -- will take the debate stage at 8 p.m.
Videos: See debate involving 2022 candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Candidates running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire debated a number of topics Wednesday, including inflation, energy costs, abortion and immigration. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:. Spin room reaction: Sen. Maggie Hassan (Don Bolduc declined to offer...
$2.4 million in federal funds headed to New Hampshire to stem rental aid crisis
In the wake of a federal decision to cut off funding to New Hampshire’s year-and-a-half-long rent relief program, the state’s congressional delegation has announced that some $2.4 million in funding will be headed to Concord. While the amount is far smaller than the $67 million the state had...
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond
While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
Business leaders say paid family medical leave plan will help New Hampshire companies attract, retain workers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is moving forward with a paid family medical leave plan. The program will allow working Granite Staters to buy a leave plan that covers up to 60 percent wage replacement for up to six weeks. It is meant to help workers take time off...
Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
Candidates for New Hampshire governor clash on energy, abortion, housing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A week before Election Day, the candidates for governor of New Hampshire met on the debate stage Tuesday night, clashing on abortion rights, energy policy and other top issues in the race. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term in office and often touted...
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots
Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Kelly Halldorson
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kelly Halldorson.
As pharmacies announce multibillion-dollar opioid settlements, NH AG says no agreement yet
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two major pharmacy chains are announcing plans to pay $5 billion each to settle opioid lawsuits, but New Hampshire officials say the states involved in the lawsuits haven't agreed to anything. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said the announcements by CVS and Walgreens...
Did you see more aircraft contrails in New Hampshire skies Thursday? There's a meteorological reason
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters noticed what appeared to be an abnormally high number of airplane contrails in the skies Thursday, but there is a meteorological explanation. The contrails were visible on an otherwise clear day. At the surface in New Hampshire, relative humidity was very low Thursday,...
COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
New Hampshire officials report 24 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that there have been 2,764 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state in its weekly report. Three of those cases were reported from Wednesday.
