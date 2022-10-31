ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sacramento Wedding Faire

Come on a Thursday evening and enjoy the wedding fair at this newly renovated Natomas hotel by Sheraton. Meet wedding professionals in multiple categories. Win prizes and giveaways including a $10K Wedding Package & 10 Las Vegas winners announced during the Entertainment Segment that starts at 7:30 PM. Free Food & Beverage Tasting, Cash Bar, & Cafe open for meal purchase. Parking is FREE!
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin completes asset sale

Rocklin, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic is pleased to announce it represented Strikes Unlimited Sports Complex and Family Entertainment Center in the sale of its business assets, including an 8.9-acre parcel with a 64,000 square-foot building at 5681 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin, Calif. The entertainment center opportunity was...
ROCKLIN, CA
Fox40

Disney on Ice Skater

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Sacramento from November 3–6 at Golden 1 Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply

Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville

When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Stockton Boulevard businesses say safety needs to be improved

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Merchants along Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard say crime is affecting their businesses and that workers and customers don’t feel safe. “I’ve had everything from vandalized windows, front door broken out,” Frank Sherfey, Stockridge Laundry owner, said. Sherfey opened up Stockridge Laundry at the beginning of the pandemic. He and other […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022

Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people

FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient. 
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

MORE beauty along Placerville Drive

Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

