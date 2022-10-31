ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Bennington begins Village Cemetery restoration

BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen volunteers at the Village Cemetery are beginning to restore 200 graves that were vandalized and damaged just a few weeks ago. Jonah Spivak, Communications Director for the Town of Bennington, said no section of the historic cemetery was left untouched by the vandals. “That’s the shocking and sad […]
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

How the NY Cannabis market is combating illicit shops

As part of their updated guidelines, OCM says anyone who owns a licensing, manufacturing or distribution site outside of New York cannot have equity in retail dispensaries within the state. Campoamer said this regulation could put a pause on some applicants who have been looking for the expertise and funding from out of state sites.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy