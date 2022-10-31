Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5B, 13 third prize tickets sold in NY
No one hit the jackpot Wednesday night.
Where to get Thanksgiving dinner in the Capital Region
Thanksgiving Day is coming up on November 24. While many people like to cook their Thanksgiving meals themselves, others prefer to get their meals catered or go out to eat.
Applications open for ‘NY food for NY families’ program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for the New York Food for New York Families program.
Bennington begins Village Cemetery restoration
BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen volunteers at the Village Cemetery are beginning to restore 200 graves that were vandalized and damaged just a few weeks ago. Jonah Spivak, Communications Director for the Town of Bennington, said no section of the historic cemetery was left untouched by the vandals. “That’s the shocking and sad […]
Police investigate fatal fire in Princetown
Princetown State Police are currently investigating the cause of a fatal fire that occurred on October 29.
Man sentenced for 2017 hammer attack
A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
Man indicted on murder, arson charges
A Yorkville man was indicted for his alleged connection to a homicide in Ephratah.
Republicans hold ‘Save Our State’ rally ahead of Election Day
Top republican candidates in New York were in Rensselaer County on Thursday for a Save Our State rally.
How the NY Cannabis market is combating illicit shops
As part of their updated guidelines, OCM says anyone who owns a licensing, manufacturing or distribution site outside of New York cannot have equity in retail dispensaries within the state. Campoamer said this regulation could put a pause on some applicants who have been looking for the expertise and funding from out of state sites.
PIX11 Poll: Hochul’s lead over Zeldin increases in NY governor’s race
Kathy Hochul widened her lead over Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new poll.
Real ID deadline coming in 6 months
New Yorkers have six months to upgrade their driver's licenses and IDs for them to be accepted for air travel.
HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
Early voting numbers rise ahead of election day
The Board of Elections have tallied the numbers for early voters. As of yesterday there were a total of 367,304. Those numbers will change throughout Sunday as more early voters make their way to the polls.
Comments / 0