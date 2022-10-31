Read full article on original website
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool trade is a win for Steelers' front office, a loss for Steelers' image
The trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool looks like a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office. It’s also a loss for the entire narrative surrounding Steelers football. Both outcomes are the result of the same necessary reality check this organization just made at the halfway point of...
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Yardbarker
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Chiefs pursuing edge rusher Bradley Chubbs, monitoring Jaguars DE Josh Allen
Again nearing a midseason point as of the NFL’s best teams, the Chiefs have already made a pre-deadline move by acquiring Kadarius Toney. But pass rusher appears to be the AFC West frontrunners’ premier goal. Kansas City has inquired on Jacksonville defensive end Josh Allen, according to SI.com’s...
Dan Snyder considering selling Commanders?
Although a statement from Dan Snyder insisted he would never sell his franchise, he and wife Tanya have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” the Commanders announced Wednesday (Twitter link). Addressing whether this would regard a partial or full sale by the Snyders, a Commanders spokesperson said (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, on Twitter), “We are exploring all options.”
Dolphins place OL Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson
The Dolphins have made a pair of moves affecting their offensive line. The team announced on Tuesday that it placed guard Liam Eichenberg on IR, while activating tackle Austin Jackson. Eichenberg was carted off the field during Sunday’s win over the Vikings on Sunday and is believed to have suffered...
Report: Eagles were trying to acquire RB at trade deadline
The league’s top rushing offense in yards and touchdowns from last season, and this season’s last remaining unbeaten team, was still looking to get better by the trade deadline. The Eagles were able to acquire some pass-rushing help, adding defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears, but despite attempts at multiple prospects, they were unable bring in a big name at running back, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
Yardbarker
Von Miller says he wants his 'brother' Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Bills
Can you imagine what bringing on Odell Beckham Jr. would do for the already Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills? His friend and former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller, certainly knows what OBJ can bring to the table for Buffalo, and of course, it would be a great situation for Miller, OBJ, and the Bills.
Cardinals sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
During his lone full season in Houston in 2021, Grugier-Hill collected a career-high 108 tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games. He also set the Texans’ single-game record for tackles with 19. He collected 40 tackles through Houston’s first six games this year, but he graded out as PFF’s second-worst LB at the time of his release. The Texans were planning to increase rookie third-round pick Christian Harris‘s playing time, and Grugier-Hill decided to seek more playing time elsewhere.
Dolphins GM comments on potential extension for newly acquired Bradley Chubb
After taking another big trade swing for a veteran Tuesday, the Dolphins do not have a first-round pick in 2023, but they hope to follow their Tyreek Hill extension with a Bradley Chubb deal soon. Chris Grier said he believes a long-term Chubb accord will come to pass soon. Chubb...
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending surgery
The Ravens will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the rest of the season. Rashod Bateman will undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc issue, John Harbaugh said Thursday via ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley on Twitter. This foot operation is expected to sideline the second-year receiver for this campaign’s...
Commanders designate DE Chase Young for return
The former No. 2 overall pick has been on the shelf since suffering the injury Nov. 14, 2021. While this is on the long end for an ACL recovery, Young’s injury was believed to be a bit more serious. The Commanders have three weeks to activate him; not being activated by Nov. 23 would lead to Young missing a full season.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Report: Byron Allen, Jeff Bezos interested in bidding on Commanders
With news spreading that Commanders owner Dan Snyder is considering a potential sale of the team, speculation about who could purchase the franchise has run rampant. Obvious names of some of the world's and country’s richest people have surfaced, such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein.
Pro Football Rumors
