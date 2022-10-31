ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGRZ TV

Von Miller added to Bills injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Dan Snyder considering selling Commanders?

Although a statement from Dan Snyder insisted he would never sell his franchise, he and wife Tanya have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” the Commanders announced Wednesday (Twitter link). Addressing whether this would regard a partial or full sale by the Snyders, a Commanders spokesperson said (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, on Twitter), “We are exploring all options.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Eagles were trying to acquire RB at trade deadline

The league’s top rushing offense in yards and touchdowns from last season, and this season’s last remaining unbeaten team, was still looking to get better by the trade deadline. The Eagles were able to acquire some pass-rushing help, adding defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears, but despite attempts at multiple prospects, they were unable bring in a big name at running back, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Von Miller says he wants his 'brother' Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Bills

Can you imagine what bringing on Odell Beckham Jr. would do for the already Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills? His friend and former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller, certainly knows what OBJ can bring to the table for Buffalo, and of course, it would be a great situation for Miller, OBJ, and the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

During his lone full season in Houston in 2021, Grugier-Hill collected a career-high 108 tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games. He also set the Texans’ single-game record for tackles with 19. He collected 40 tackles through Houston’s first six games this year, but he graded out as PFF’s second-worst LB at the time of his release. The Texans were planning to increase rookie third-round pick Christian Harris‘s playing time, and Grugier-Hill decided to seek more playing time elsewhere.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders designate DE Chase Young for return

The former No. 2 overall pick has been on the shelf since suffering the injury Nov. 14, 2021. While this is on the long end for an ACL recovery, Young’s injury was believed to be a bit more serious. The Commanders have three weeks to activate him; not being activated by Nov. 23 would lead to Young missing a full season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

