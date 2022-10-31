ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

KTRE

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jurors ended their first day of deliberations without a verdict...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTRE

House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress. The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate. The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTRE

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024

Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
SIOUX CITY, IA

