No. 23 Liberty (7-1) at Arkansas (5-3), 4 p.m. EDT (SECN) Line: Arkansas by 13 1/2, according to . Liberty sits 7-1 with four games left and Arkansas is the biggest obstacle left on the schedule. If the Flames win out, they'll be in position for a Group of Five invitation to a New Years Six bowl game. On the flip side, the game is high-risk, low-reward for Arkansas. Lost a home nonconference matchup would be a setback for a team hoping to ride momentum into its final three SEC games.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO