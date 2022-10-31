ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ESPN

FIFA on Qatar World Cup: Nations told to stick to football, not politics

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged the 32 nations preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter imploring teams to "let football take center stage" was sent by Infantino and FIFA...
ESPN

World Cup 2022: Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after group stage

Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade wins all-around title at gymnastics worlds

LIVERPOOL, England -- Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she...
ESPN

Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN

CAS upholds Nairo Quintana DQ from Tour de France for opioid use

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. CAS said its judges dismissed Quintana's appeal and agreed with the International Cycling...
ESPN

How to watch PHF: Top teams, players, schedule, playoffs

The Premier Hockey Federation is back in action, and bigger than ever. Seven teams -- including the expansion Montreal Force -- will begin their race for the coveted Isobel Cup when the PHF kicks off its eighth season on Saturday. There's been significant turnover on almost every roster since the...

