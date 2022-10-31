Read full article on original website
ESPN
FIFA on Qatar World Cup: Nations told to stick to football, not politics
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged the 32 nations preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter imploring teams to "let football take center stage" was sent by Infantino and FIFA...
ESPN
USMNT injury doubts mount before World Cup, with Dest hurt, Turner still out for Arsenal
AC Milan right back Sergino Dest is the latest injury worry for the United States ahead of the World Cup, while Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his third straight match Thursday. Dest did not play in Milan's Champions League group stage finale against FC Salzburg on Wednesday because of adductor...
ESPN
World Cup 2022: Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after group stage
Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade wins all-around title at gymnastics worlds
LIVERPOOL, England -- Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN
CAS upholds Nairo Quintana DQ from Tour de France for opioid use
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. CAS said its judges dismissed Quintana's appeal and agreed with the International Cycling...
ESPN
30-foot Messi vs 40-foot Neymar: Kerala divided as FIFA World Cup draws close
Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. may be the best of mates, and indeed teammates at PSG, but now is not the time for them to be celebrated together. You see the World Cup is almost here, and that can mean only one thing -- either you are with Messi, or with Neymar.
ESPN
How to watch PHF: Top teams, players, schedule, playoffs
The Premier Hockey Federation is back in action, and bigger than ever. Seven teams -- including the expansion Montreal Force -- will begin their race for the coveted Isobel Cup when the PHF kicks off its eighth season on Saturday. There's been significant turnover on almost every roster since the...
