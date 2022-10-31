Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
thededicatedhouse.com
How Long Does a Roof Last? A Guide for Homeowners
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you want to protect your home’s most valuable asset? Then you need to understand how long does a roof last. But it isn’t just this. You also need to consider how to calculate a roof’s lifespan. The reason why you need to...
Consumer Reports.org
What Happens If You Turn Off Your Car While Driving?
Most of us aren’t going to try to turn off a car at 70 miles per hour on the highway. But what would happen if you accidentally bumped the push-button starter or experienced a mechanical failure while driving? Consumer Reports’ automotive experts explore if it’s possible to turn off the engine while a car’s moving.
Can You Pave Over Existing Driveway Or Do You Need To Dig It Up?
Cracks in concrete driveways are a common issue. Weather conditions, tree roots, and heavy equipment can all leave you with unsightly and dangerous fractures in what used to be a perfectly smooth surface, notes Home Depot. If you're fed up with the current situation, you may be considering switching to an asphalt driveway instead. They're more weather resistant and typically cheaper and quicker to install than concrete options. Just slap a layer over your existing base and everything should be protected, right? Maybe not.
5 Common Reasons Why Your Sink Is Leaking
Is a leaking sink raining down on your parade? Here are some common reasons why your sink may leak, as well as expert tips for fixing the problem.
7 tips for spotting hidden issues when buying a used car
FLOOD-DAMAGED cars are becoming more prevalent as storms like Hurricane Ian have spurred hundreds of flood insurance claims. Luckily, you can take several steps to ensure you don’t select a pre-owned vehicle with this specific type of damage. Interiors of flood-damaged cars tend to contain a moldy or musty...
The Best Tips For Saving Water In Your Bathroom
Considering the recent rising cases of droughts, water conservation is the most decent thing to do. Here are some tips to help you save water in your bathroom.
Does Home Depot Responsibly Source Their Lumber?
Lumber plays a key role in the manufacturing of a home, from the foundation to its intricate interior details. In fact, carpenters and DIYers alike can turn just about any piece of wood into a gorgeous dining table or cabinetry for the kitchen — and many buy this material from stores like Home Depot. If you're a woodworker and live near a forest, it may be easier to obtain lumber based on the local rules and regulations for cutting down trees. While this likely presents fewer obstacles, going this route means the wood isn't responsibly sourced or harvested in a managed forest, according to Reseat. Not only that, but home improvement stores are also easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically.
myzeo.com
How To Clean Moss off a Roof
Did you know your roof is delicate? It’s important to keep your roof in the best possible condition so it can perform its duties well. One of these duties is ensuring your rooftop looks good. If your house has a moss problem, you can end up with a seriously...
Tips For Keeping Your Hot Tub Running Smoothly All Winter Long
A hot tub can act as a welcome respite from unpleasant, cold temperatures. Here's how you can keep your hot tub running smoothly all winter long.
