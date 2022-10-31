ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

PICS: Wicked Ball!

By Payton Whitmore
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku2Nf_0itYzKFz00

Johnjay: Commercial Stop Set Kyle: Maleficent Rich: The Cat In The Hat Payton: Little Red Riding Hood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PmrJ_0itYzKFz00
Kyle dressed as Maleficent!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii0Xt_0itYzKFz00
Payton with the winners of the 'BEST GROUP COSTUME'. The Zodiac Signs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQY22_0itYzKFz00
Sugar Skull and Flapper!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrMOh_0itYzKFz00
Payton showing off her SFX makeup!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTlIi_0itYzKFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybGOD_0itYzKFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX2oi_0itYzKFz00
Payton and her best friend Kelsey who is dressed as the Joker!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlMG4_0itYzKFz00
Kyle and Payton rockin' it on stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVk4I_0itYzKFz00
Payton and Kyle with a fun pic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sYSV_0itYzKFz00
The Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, The Joker, and Little Red Riding Hood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaRRA_0itYzKFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xinz_0itYzKFz00
Payton and Kyle in character
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnFeG_0itYzKFz00
Belle and Beast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbRbB_0itYzKFz00
We loved their costumes!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mYwa_0itYzKFz00
Ice Queen and Dark King
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI6Gw_0itYzKFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tdvV_0itYzKFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEPHB_0itYzKFz00

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dom Maker of Mount Kimbie’s listening diary: ‘I honestly think Liv.e is the next Beyoncé’

9am I woke up fairly early and was out of the house by 8.30am. I’m in London at the moment, which is quite rare because I live in Los Angeles, but we’re working on the next record. I’m staying in an Airbnb in Clapton and the studio is in Tottenham, so I cycle along the River Lea. This morning was a very sunny day, and cold – which is something I’m not really used to any more so it was actually quite refreshing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
953
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy