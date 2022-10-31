ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Powerball jackpot at $1 billion, Chicagoans imagine a life-changing win

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot — which has swelled to $1 billion — are about one in 300 million.

On the streets of downtown Chicago, though, some residents expressed optimism and plans to buy one, two, even 20 – 50 tickets. Some have been here before.

“I’m very happy if I can hit the Lucky Day Lotto, which, unfortunately, was $1 million the other day, and I didn’t get lucky,” said one man.

At the Bean, the Fiedlers, a pair of grandparents from Germany who told WBBM that the lottery back home would never reach a billion dollars.

“Maybe $1 million, or $10 million sometimes,” they said.

The Fiedlers are visiting their grandchildren, who are identical triplets. Their daughter beat odds believed to be 1-in-200 million when she gave birth to the three.

“You can decide it: If you play Lotto or you make a triplet,” Mr. Fiedler said. “If you [make] triplets, you have more fun than if you make crosses on a paper.”

When it came to how some Chicagoans would spend that money, some of the common answers included buying a house for a parent, investing the winnings, and going back to school.

“I think I would live the exact same life I’m leading, but then, just like, tip really well, pay for my friends’ things,” one woman said. “Be generous, but live the same … but yeah, I would definitely travel, too.”

Then, there was this guy:

“I think it’s kind of fun, but ultimately a waste of money.”

