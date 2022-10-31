Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hits this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. Economists polled by Dow Jones estimate that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. That would represent a slight slowdown. Yet they also expect the unemployment rate to have stayed at 3.5%, which reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.

