Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hits this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. Economists polled by Dow Jones estimate that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. That would represent a slight slowdown. Yet they also expect the unemployment rate to have stayed at 3.5%, which reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
Stripe lays off 14% of workers
Online payments giant Stripe is laying off roughly 14% of its staff, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. The cuts are a result of operating costs growing too quickly. Leadership misjudged how much the internet economy would continue to grow, Collison wrote in the memo. Stripe's...
2-year Treasury yield hits fresh 15-year high ahead of key labor market data
The 2-year Treasury note reached a fresh 15-year high on Friday, as markets continued to digest the Federal Reserve's rate hike and looked ahead to the release of key labor market data. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last at 4.751%, rising by 5 basis points and trading at...
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
We like tech companies that are not in transition, says wealth management firm
Michael Yoshikami of Destination Wealth Management says the firm likes tech companies that have strong cashflow, but not the uncertainty of a transition in the business model. He says Netflix and Meta are companies currently in transition.
SocGen profit tops forecast but France lags
The beat was driven by a 12% increase in Global Markets revenues, led by thriving trading in fixed income and currencies. Rising rates as central banks across the globe seek to contain inflation have helped European banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit report strong results for the quarter. SocGen,...
Chartmaster on what's next for oil and energy stocks
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at energy stocks. With CNBC's Dennis Lockhart and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Michael Contopolous, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
PayPal and Venmo to offer Apple Tap to Pay feature
In February, Apple announced its Tap to Pay feature, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, this function is getting new partners with PayPal and Venmo. During its latest earning reports, PayPal (via MacRumors) shared...
The Future of Money
The world of money is on the verge of a massive disruption, according to one economist and author of "The Future of Money." We'll discuss what the future looks like, and how digital currencies and other financial technologies will shape how we spend, save, and invest.
