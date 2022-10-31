McKeel's KJ Scobey advances to state golf plus regional recap

ORLANDO — Keeping the ball on the course was KJ Scobey’s goal heading into the Class 2A, Region 2 golf tournament. His goal allowed him to move up in the top five and advance to state for the first time.

McKeel’s Scobey shot a 77 and placed fifth Monday at the Dubsdread Golf Course. He was second out of the individuals who placed well enough to advance to state without the help of their teams. McKeel last year placed 22nd in regionals, and the multisport athlete said his emotions were all over the place, but throughout the day, it was all about following the game plan.

“It was an awesome experience when I found out,” Scobey said. “I just kept moving up in the leaderboard. The nerves were coming a little bit, and I actually thought I was going to go into playoffs but, I just ended up making it normally, so it was an awesome experience for sure. I actually figured it out.”

Scobey overall managed a couple bogeys, four pars, three birdies and an eagle.

And in this overall output, Scobey's fortune really changed on hole 18.

Scobey had not used a driver all day because the course overall is super tight. But on hole 18, he used it, swinging as hard as he could and drove the ball a little more than 340 yards to the carry bunker. Then from 180 feet or so, he hit a 9-iron and the ball strolled to the front of the green, eventually hitting a 10-foot eagle putt.

After this, Scobey got in a groove and hit more greens, pushing him into the top five on a course that is tight and long.

Scobey's finish advanced him to state, which will be at Mission Inn Resort and Club in two weeks.

"I'll be working on my putting," Scobey said. "I'll be really working on hitting my driver well and making putts."

Scobey helped McKeel place sixth as a team, while Auburndale finished ninth with a 375 and Davenport was 12th with a 437.

Junior Eron Threlkeld led Auburndale with an 89, and Davenport's Michael Ortiz culminated with a 94.

In other Class 3A, Region 2 action at Royal St. Cloud Links, Winter Haven’s Anthony Monteleone placed the highest out of Polk County thanks to his 71 and finishing in 10th. And sophomore Aaron Dewitt took 34th place with a 77.

"I played pretty good," Monteleone said. "I was hitting all the clubs really good. I hit every fairway and hit 16/18 greens. I hit the ball great. I just could not make any putts again. I was playing bogey free until my last hole when I made the first bogey. overall I played good just struggling on the green."

Winter Haven was eighth overall with a 306, while George Jenkins was 11th with a 329.

George Jenkins sophomore Freddie Heid led the way with a 73.

Lakeland Christian’s Emilie Morin finished 12th with a 72 in Class 1A, Region 2 girls competition at Jones course, leading her team to a seventh-place finish with a 352.

"Today, I felt like I played the best I have all season," Morin said. "I hit almost every fairway and green. I just couldn't get the putts to drop. LPGA had very difficult greens and I felt like I hit good putts but they just weren't falling. I overall played very consistently.

"The field in my region is as competitive as it gets, and my goal was to be able to compete with the girls. I was able to do that and was only two back from the leader at the end of the day."

Frostproof was just behind LSC with a 428, and All Saints took ninth with a 444.

Frostproof seventh-grader Hannah Castillo shot 76.

Lakeland Christian’s Will Cooper culminated the day with a 22nd finish thanks to his 77 in Class 1A Region 2 boys action at Timacuan Golf and Country Club.

Lakeland Christian as a team finished in eighth place, and All Saints was 12th.

Class 2A Region 2 boys

Monday's Results:

McKeel (350, 6th): KJ Scobey 77, Samuel Pell 88, Garrett Jones 91, Parker Warren 94, Connor Walsh 103

Auburndale (375, 9th): Eron Threlkeld 89, Austin Newbern 92, Michael Chelland 96, Chase Longo 98, Jonah Durden 101

Davenport (437, 12th): Michael Ortiz 94, Patrick Anderson 99, Jack Norton 105, Brandon Anderson 139, Brice Lopez 173

Class 3A Region 2 boys

Winter Haven (306, 8th): Anthony Monteleone 71, Aaron DeWitt 77, John Roberts 78, Shawn Ball 80, Dylan DeLeo 82

George Jenkins (329., 11th): Freddie Heid 73, Chase Tilsley 84, Nick Simpson 86, Paul Sweeney 86, Michael McComas 94

Class 1A, Region 2 girls

Lakeland Christian (352, 7th): Emilie Morin 72, Taylor Logan 84, Annsley Greene 91, Amelia Pearce 105, Lyndsay 111

Frostproof (428, 8th): Hannah Castillo 76, Ava Griffiths 106, Charlotte Ray 110, Anela Sonognini 7th, Tanner Green 141

All Saints Academy (444, 9th): Lol Kluytenaar 93, Sydney Rasnake 104, Anjali Soni 115, Inaya Premji 132, Roochika Choubey 150

Class 1A Region 2 boys

Lakeland Christian (326, 8th): Will Cooper 77, Gray Ottman 80, Riccardo Papis 82, Gabe Harrison 87, Camden Lowers 94

All Saints Academy (434, 12th): Raiden Lyon 88, Asa Gaines 108, Reagan Williams 118, Aidan Desai 120, Chase Osler 127

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: McKeel's KJ Scobey advances to state golf plus regional recap