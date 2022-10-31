Read full article on original website
Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire
Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours.
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'
After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified. Tennessee woman identified as ‘Lady of the Dunes’. After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified....
University of Tennessee Medical Center joins study to improve trauma care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes. The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment […]
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist
The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
Knoxville man sentenced for stealing over $200,000 in sports cards
A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing sports cards from stores in four different states and selling them online.
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
Dashcam video of Dollar General Standoff
Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News. Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News.
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
Vol Dance Team goes viral
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
