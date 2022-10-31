ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

International Quilt Festival underway in Houston

HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
GALVESTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

