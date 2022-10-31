Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel
Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
International Quilt Festival underway in Houston
HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Houston Chronicle
Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks
Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after kids' argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
fox8live.com
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
KHOU
HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward
In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Click2Houston.com
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
WFAA
Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating
HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood. Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from. “A clown was behind...
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Comments / 4